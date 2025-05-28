Member Login
Home » Investing » I’d Invest $7,000 in This TSX Monthly Payer for Decades of Stable Income

I’d Invest $7,000 in This TSX Monthly Payer for Decades of Stable Income

Investors can get monthly dividend income from this top retirement ETF, which delivers a 3.9% yield and global diversification for stable passive income.

Brian Paradza, CFA
Finding a reliable source of monthly dividends to fund your retirement dreams shouldn’t feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. Yet many investors approaching their golden years struggle to build a portfolio that delivers consistent monthly income for retirement while protecting their hard-earned capital from normal market volatility.

With about $7,000 to invest, instant diversification could be a key consideration, and I’d consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as an efficient instant solution. Vanguard Retirement Income ETF (TSX:VRIF) solves this puzzle elegantly, offering retirees and near-retirees a professionally managed solution that generates stable passive income month after month. This monthly payer isn’t just another dividend fund; it’s a complete retirement income and asset-allocation strategy wrapped in a single, affordable package.

A ready-made retirement blueprint

The Vanguard Retirement Income ETF takes the guesswork out of asset allocation by maintaining a retirement-focused 65% bond and 35% stock split. This conservative approach prioritizes capital preservation while still capturing enough equity growth to keep your purchasing power intact over decades. The fund’s actively managed structure means professional portfolio managers continuously adjust holdings based on market conditions, ensuring your investment stays aligned with retirement income objectives.

With monthly distributions currently yielding 3.9%, a $7,000 investment would generate approximately $273 in annual income, paid out in convenient monthly instalments of roughly $23. That might not sound life-changing initially, but it represents the beginning of a decade(s)- long retirement income-generating journey.

Global diversification that actually works for passive income

What sets the VRIF ETF apart from typical top dividend ETFs for retirement is its impressive geographic diversification. The fund spreads risk across Canadian (25.3%), U.S. (24.7%), Japanese (10.9%), and European markets (24.9%), among other markets, ensuring your monthly income isn’t dependent on any single economy’s performance. This global approach has proven particularly valuable during recent regional market downturns.

The fund holds an astounding 13,345 stocks and 19,991 investment-grade bonds, creating a level of diversification that would be impossible for individual investors to achieve cost-effectively. These aren’t speculative investments either — the bond portfolio maintains an A+ credit rating with a 4.1% yield to maturity, providing the steady income foundation that retirement portfolios desperately need.

Proven performance with room to grow

Since its 2020 inception, the Vanguard Retirement Income ETF has demonstrated its ability to preserve capital while generating consistent returns. A $7,000 investment with reinvested dividends would have grown to more than $8,500 today, proving that conservative doesn’t mean stagnant.

The fund recently increased its monthly distribution by 1.7% in February 2025, now paying $0.0830 per unit monthly, an encouraging sign for income-focused investors.

Why this monthly dividend ETF matters for your retirement

The beauty of the Vanguard Retirement Income ETF lies in its simplicity and effectiveness. Rather than juggling multiple funds, bonds, and dividend stocks, investors get a professionally managed portfolio that handles rebalancing, geographic allocation, and income optimization automatically. The fund’s 0.32% management expense ratio (MER) means investors pay just $3.20 annually on every $1,000 invested — remarkably low costs for active management.

For investors seeking monthly income for retirement without the complexity of building and maintaining a diversified portfolio, the VRIF ETF represents one of the most compelling monthly income options available on the TSX today. The combination of professional management, global diversification, and consistent monthly distributions creates a foundation for stable passive income that can support a retirement lifestyle for decades.

A $7,000 investment today could become the cornerstone of a retirement income strategy that pays dividends every single month, year after year while preserving the capital individuals have worked so hard to accumulate.

Sometimes, the best investment decisions are also the simplest ones.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

