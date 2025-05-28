Where I’d Invest $10,800 in the TSX Today

This TSX hidden gem turned $10K into $81K in 10 years with monthly dividends. Here’s why Olympia Financial Group (TSX:OLY) stock could be your next passive-income powerhouse.

Canadian investors seeking high-return opportunities to deploy capital strategically in the TSX in June 2025 could check out a hidden-gem high-yield monthly dividend stock before buying anything else. Whether you’ve received a substantial tax refund, you’re sitting on a collected year-end bonus, or simply watched your disciplined savings accumulate to a specific figure like $10,800, the question remains the same: where can you find the best combination of growth potential and passive income generation?

After extensive analysis of the current market landscape, I’m focusing my attention on one particular stock that stands out among the top stocks to buy in June: Olympia Financial Group (TSX:OLY). Trading at $108 per share, this small-cap financial services stock, with its $260 million market capitalization and an outsized dividend yield, represents the type of hidden gem that can transform a modest investment into substantial wealth over time. $10,800 could buy you 100 OLY common shares.

Olympia Financial stock outperforms the market

Olympia Financial Group stock’s numbers tell a compelling story that every income-focused investor should understand. Over the past decade, a $10,000 investment in OLY stock would have grown to an astounding $81,400 when dividends were reinvested. Even without dividend reinvestment, the capital appreciation alone would have pushed that same investment to $41,000. This was a demonstration of the power of revenue and earnings growth, high-yield dividend stock investing, and high dividend growth combined with consistent reinvestment – a strategy that turned a respectable 310% capital gain into an extraordinary 714% total return.

This growth trajectory far outpaces the broader TSX Composite Index, which generated a 135.7% total return during the same 10-year period that OLY delivered over 700%.

OLY’s 6.8% dividend yield is attractive for passive income

What makes Olympia Financial stock particularly attractive as a passive-income stock is its monthly dividend payment schedule. Unlike quarterly dividend payers, OLY provides investors with consistent monthly cash flow, making it an ideal choice for those seeking regular income. This monthly distribution pattern, combined with the company’s impressive dividend-growth rates, creates a compound effect that significantly enhances long-term returns.

Olympia Financial stock’s monthly dividends should yield 6.8% over the next 12 months and appear well covered by earnings, given a 73% historical payout rate.

The fundamental strength underlying this dividend sustainability becomes clear when examining Olympia’s operational performance.

Operational excellence driving OLY stock returns

The company has demonstrated remarkable revenue growth, averaging 26.4% year over year over the past three years, with a solid 10.8% compound annual growth rate spanning the last decade.

Olympia’s diversified revenue streams contribute to its stability and growth potential. Investment Account Services represents the company’s core strength, contributing 91.9% of annual net income and showing consistent expansion.

The company’s operational efficiency metrics are equally impressive. Gross margins have expanded from 94.1% to 96.7% over the past year while operating margins improved from 22.8% to 29.8%. Perhaps most striking is the company’s high double-digit return on equity (ROE), indicating exceptional management effectiveness in generating returns for shareholders.

Earnings per share growth has been even more robust than revenue growth, averaging 47.7% over the past three years and 20.7% over the past decade. This earnings acceleration has provided the foundation for both dividend sustainability and the capital appreciation that has driven the stock’s outstanding performance.

Looking ahead, a growing client base, high revenue retention, increasing investor interest in private and alternative investments, and a growing population of high-net-worth individuals in Canada could drive the business forward and help it sustain healthy dividends and steady earnings.

Investor takeaway

For investors with $10,800 to deploy in June 2025, Olympia Financial stock represents a unique proposition. It combines the characteristics that make for an excellent passive-income stock: high yield, monthly payments, and consistent dividend growth, with a track record of substantial capital appreciation that few TSX stocks can match.

The key to successful investing often lies in finding companies that can deliver both current income and future growth. Olympia Financial Group has demonstrated this dual capability over the past decade, making it a compelling choice for investors seeking to maximize both their passive income potential and long-term wealth accumulation in today’s market environment.

That said, remember to diversify your investments across several stocks and asset classes to minimize overall portfolio risks and optimize risk-adjusted returns.