Where I’d Invest $9,200 in The TSX Today

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) continues to flirt with all-time highs, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to find value. While market corrections are inevitable, long-term investors know that consistent saving and investing can be a winning strategy. With $9,200 to invest today, I’d focus on two solid TSX stocks that offer strong dividends, reasonable valuations, and room for growth.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the most robust names in Canada’s energy sector. With a fully integrated model spanning upstream production to upgrading and processing, the company generates relatively stable cash flows. Its asset base is exceptionally long-life and low-decline — key advantages that reduce reinvestment requirements and support consistent shareholder returns.

In 2025, CNQ’s production is expected to include 36% synthetic crude oil, 27% natural gas, 26% heavy oil, and 11% light oil and natural gas liquids. It boasts reserves of roughly 32 years, double the peer average, and a decline rate of just 11%, contributing to industry-leading capital efficiency.

CNQ holds an investment-grade credit rating of BBB- from S&P and has a track record of dividend growth averaging 21% per year over the last 20 years. Even during commodity downturns when peers cut payouts, CNQ kept increasing its dividend — a trait that has earned it the title of a Canadian dividend knight. Its current yield sits at an attractive 5.5%, and with a recent 12% year-over-year dividend increase, it still has room to grow.

Valuation-wise, CNQ is trading at around $43 per share, which analysts estimate is about 16% below its fair value. For a company of this quality, offering both income and upside potential, it’s a compelling buy today.

goeasy

For a second pick, I’d turn to goeasy (TSX:GSY) — a specialty finance company offering non-prime lending solutions to Canadians often overlooked by traditional banks. It operates through three main brands: easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare. Products range from personal loans to point-of-sale financing and lease-to-own offerings.

goeasy combines strong fundamentals with high growth potential. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.9 suggests the stock is deeply undervalued, especially for a company that’s consistently profitable. Analysts peg its current share price of around $149 as being about 29% below intrinsic value. At the same time, it pays a 3.9% dividend yield, supported by a conservative 28% payout ratio on adjusted earnings.

Over the past 15 years, goeasy has delivered a remarkable 19% compound annual dividend growth rate. While its BB- credit rating reflects higher risk compared to banks, it’s a company that has steadily expanded its loan book and proven its ability to manage risk. Its net charge-off rate was 8.9% in the first quarter, right in line with its target range of 8.75–9.75%.

Though not a traditional blue chip, goeasy can serve as a higher-growth complement to bank stocks within a diversified portfolio.

The Foolish investor takeaway

With $9,200 to invest on the TSX today, I’d split it between Canadian Natural Resources and goeasy. Both companies offer a powerful mix of dividend income, undervaluation, and long-term growth. CNQ brings stability and strong cash flow from a world-class energy platform. goeasy is a niche financial name for investors willing to accept greater risk for higher return potential.

For those with a long-term horizon and a focus on building wealth through both income and capital appreciation, these two picks could be a great addition to their portfolios.