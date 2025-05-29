Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Where I'd Invest $9,200 in The TSX Today

For long-term investors with a focus on building wealth through both income and capital appreciation, these two picks could be a great addition to their portfolios.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) continues to flirt with all-time highs, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to find value. While market corrections are inevitable, long-term investors know that consistent saving and investing can be a winning strategy. With $9,200 to invest today, I’d focus on two solid TSX stocks that offer strong dividends, reasonable valuations, and room for growth.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is one of the most robust names in Canada’s energy sector. With a fully integrated model spanning upstream production to upgrading and processing, the company generates relatively stable cash flows. Its asset base is exceptionally long-life and low-decline — key advantages that reduce reinvestment requirements and support consistent shareholder returns.

In 2025, CNQ’s production is expected to include 36% synthetic crude oil, 27% natural gas, 26% heavy oil, and 11% light oil and natural gas liquids. It boasts reserves of roughly 32 years, double the peer average, and a decline rate of just 11%, contributing to industry-leading capital efficiency.

CNQ holds an investment-grade credit rating of BBB- from S&P and has a track record of dividend growth averaging 21% per year over the last 20 years. Even during commodity downturns when peers cut payouts, CNQ kept increasing its dividend — a trait that has earned it the title of a Canadian dividend knight. Its current yield sits at an attractive 5.5%, and with a recent 12% year-over-year dividend increase, it still has room to grow.

Valuation-wise, CNQ is trading at around $43 per share, which analysts estimate is about 16% below its fair value. For a company of this quality, offering both income and upside potential, it’s a compelling buy today.

goeasy

For a second pick, I’d turn to goeasy (TSX:GSY) — a specialty finance company offering non-prime lending solutions to Canadians often overlooked by traditional banks. It operates through three main brands: easyfinancial, easyhome, and LendCare. Products range from personal loans to point-of-sale financing and lease-to-own offerings.

goeasy combines strong fundamentals with high growth potential. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.9 suggests the stock is deeply undervalued, especially for a company that’s consistently profitable. Analysts peg its current share price of around $149 as being about 29% below intrinsic value. At the same time, it pays a 3.9% dividend yield, supported by a conservative 28% payout ratio on adjusted earnings.

Over the past 15 years, goeasy has delivered a remarkable 19% compound annual dividend growth rate. While its BB- credit rating reflects higher risk compared to banks, it’s a company that has steadily expanded its loan book and proven its ability to manage risk. Its net charge-off rate was 8.9% in the first quarter, right in line with its target range of 8.75–9.75%.

Though not a traditional blue chip, goeasy can serve as a higher-growth complement to bank stocks within a diversified portfolio.

The Foolish investor takeaway

With $9,200 to invest on the TSX today, I’d split it between Canadian Natural Resources and goeasy. Both companies offer a powerful mix of dividend income, undervaluation, and long-term growth. CNQ brings stability and strong cash flow from a world-class energy platform. goeasy is a niche financial name for investors willing to accept greater risk for higher return potential.

For those with a long-term horizon and a focus on building wealth through both income and capital appreciation, these two picks could be a great addition to their portfolios.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Canadian Natural Resources and goeasy. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

