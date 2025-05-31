Where I’d Invest $8,900 in the TSX Today

$8,900 is a serious chunk of change—enough to max out your 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution and still have some left over. With this kind of capital, I’m not rolling the dice on a single stock or even a small handful. I want a diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) that puts my money to work across thousands of companies around the world.

For that role, I’ve been leaning toward TD Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:TGRO). A lot of investors default to the iShares or Vanguard all-in-one ETFs, and they’re fine. Personally, I think TGRO is the better pick. Here’s why.

It is constructed simply yet elegantly

TGRO doesn’t try to get cute with complex tilts or obscure market segments. Instead, it follows a clear, straightforward structure built on four major building blocks. You’re getting exposure to 40% U.S. stocks, 30% Canadian stocks, 20% international developed stocks, and 10% Canadian bonds. That’s it.

Each of these components tracks a broad, liquid index. U.S. stocks follow a large-cap benchmark. Canadian stocks are pulled from the broad domestic market. International equities focus on developed economies, and the bond slice tracks the universe of Canadian investment-grade debt.

There’s no attempt to squeeze in emerging markets, small-cap stocks, or foreign bonds. These are additions that some other asset allocation ETFs use to create the illusion of added diversification, but which often just increase fees or drag down returns.

TGRO’s simplicity is what makes it powerful. It gives you a globally diversified 90/10 equity-bond mix without overcomplicating things.

It undercuts competitors on fees

One of the best things about TGRO is its cost. While many similar all-in-one ETFs charge around 0.20% to 0.24% in management fees, TGRO undercuts them with a low 0.17% MER. That small difference might not seem like much, but it adds up. On a $10,000 investment, TGRO costs just $17 per year in fees.

Compare that to $20 or $24 elsewhere, and you’re already saving money before factoring in compounding. Over the long run, those few basis points can make a real difference to your total returns.

It’s commission-free on TD EasyTrade

Big bank brokerages in Canada haven’t exactly built a reputation for low fees. Compared to platforms like Wealthsimple, they often come off as clunky and expensive. But there are some exceptions, with TD EasyTrade being one of them. If you’re buying TGRO, you’re in luck. TD ETFs trade commission-free on EasyTrade with no limits.

That means you can set up automatic purchases, reinvest your dividends, and build your portfolio over time without paying a single cent in trading fees. For hands-off investors who want simplicity and zero-cost execution, this is as good as it gets.