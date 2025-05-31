Member Login
Home » Investing » Where I’d Invest $8,900 in the TSX Today

Where I’d Invest $8,900 in the TSX Today

This all-in-one ETF from TD is a great option for a lump-sum investment.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

$8,900 is a serious chunk of change—enough to max out your 2025 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution and still have some left over. With this kind of capital, I’m not rolling the dice on a single stock or even a small handful. I want a diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) that puts my money to work across thousands of companies around the world.

For that role, I’ve been leaning toward TD Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:TGRO). A lot of investors default to the iShares or Vanguard all-in-one ETFs, and they’re fine. Personally, I think TGRO is the better pick. Here’s why.

It is constructed simply yet elegantly

TGRO doesn’t try to get cute with complex tilts or obscure market segments. Instead, it follows a clear, straightforward structure built on four major building blocks. You’re getting exposure to 40% U.S. stocks, 30% Canadian stocks, 20% international developed stocks, and 10% Canadian bonds. That’s it.

Each of these components tracks a broad, liquid index. U.S. stocks follow a large-cap benchmark. Canadian stocks are pulled from the broad domestic market. International equities focus on developed economies, and the bond slice tracks the universe of Canadian investment-grade debt.

There’s no attempt to squeeze in emerging markets, small-cap stocks, or foreign bonds. These are additions that some other asset allocation ETFs use to create the illusion of added diversification, but which often just increase fees or drag down returns.

TGRO’s simplicity is what makes it powerful. It gives you a globally diversified 90/10 equity-bond mix without overcomplicating things.

It undercuts competitors on fees

One of the best things about TGRO is its cost. While many similar all-in-one ETFs charge around 0.20% to 0.24% in management fees, TGRO undercuts them with a low 0.17% MER. That small difference might not seem like much, but it adds up. On a $10,000 investment, TGRO costs just $17 per year in fees.

Compare that to $20 or $24 elsewhere, and you’re already saving money before factoring in compounding. Over the long run, those few basis points can make a real difference to your total returns.

It’s commission-free on TD EasyTrade

Big bank brokerages in Canada haven’t exactly built a reputation for low fees. Compared to platforms like Wealthsimple, they often come off as clunky and expensive. But there are some exceptions, with TD EasyTrade being one of them. If you’re buying TGRO, you’re in luck. TD ETFs trade commission-free on EasyTrade with no limits.

That means you can set up automatic purchases, reinvest your dividends, and build your portfolio over time without paying a single cent in trading fees. For hands-off investors who want simplicity and zero-cost execution, this is as good as it gets.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

This 2.3% Dividend Stock Consistently Pays Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want cash right away? This energy stock is one that offers it up in bulk.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Investing

3 Top Canadian Stocks With Healthy Growth Prospects

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three TSX stocks with healthier growth prospects could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Scoop Up Now and Build Wealth for Generations

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and another great AI stock that could be a great buy today.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid reliable dividends for decades.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $1,165.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are perfect for those wanting some extra income, and both pay consistently!

Read more »

Engineers walk through a facility.
Investing

A TSX Stock That Could Surge if a New Canada-U.S. Trade Agreement is Inked

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) is a seriously cheap stock that could be in for big gains if Canada and the U.S.…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have delivered decades of annual dividend growth.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Investing

3 Growth Stocks That Look Attractive as the Market Picks Up

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Amid improving investor sentiments, these three growth stocks offer excellent buying opportunities.

Read more »