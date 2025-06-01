Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Turn Your TFSA Into a Monthly Cash Machine With These 2 Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into a Monthly Cash Machine With These 2 Stocks

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer high yields, monthly payouts, and the stability your TFSA needs right now.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

The TSX Composite has surged 12.3% in just 30 sessions, recently breaking above the 26,000 mark for the first time ever. While this rally is encouraging, it comes with a dose of caution as global trade tensions and economic uncertainties continue to loom. For Canadian investors looking to turn this momentum into something more stable, a monthly income strategy within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could offer easy cash flow and tax efficiency.

Fortunately, there are several stocks on the TSX that pay reliable monthly dividends, which could be perfect for transforming your TFSA into a consistent income stream. Let me quickly highlight two such high-yielding stocks that could help turn market momentum into monthly, tax-free income.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT stock

Let’s start with the first one, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) — a stock that fits perfectly for those looking to turn their TFSA into a dependable source of monthly income.

This Toronto-based real estate investment trust owns and operates healthcare infrastructure like hospitals, clinics, and medical office buildings across North America, Brazil, Europe, and Australasia. Its stock currently trades at $4.80 per share with a market cap of $1.2 billion and offers an attractive 7.5% annualized dividend yield, paid out monthly.

In the first quarter of 2025, NorthWest’s adjusted funds from operations improved to $0.10 per unit. This helped the company keep the payout ratio at 92%, a notable improvement from 105% in early 2024 due mainly to its focus on disciplined cost control and asset sales.

While its total revenue dropped to $111.6 million, that was expected as the REIT continues selling non-core assets. Despite this, NorthWest’s same property net operating income actually rose 4.5% YoY (year over year) due mainly to stronger lease income across all regions.

Notably, NorthWest Healthcare has sold over $260 million worth of assets year to date to lower debt. With 96.5% occupancy, a 13.6-year lease maturity, and stable monthly income, it has the potential to continue rewarding investors for years to come.

Whitecap Resources stock

Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) could be another great pick for investors wanting to create monthly income from their TFSA.

This Calgary-based energy firm produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas across Western Canada. After rising 10.4% over the last 25 sessions, WCP stock currently trades at $10.57 per share with a market cap of $6.2 billion. At this market price, it offers a 6.9% annualized dividend yield, paid out monthly.

Whitecap saw its petroleum and natural gas revenue climb 8.5% YoY in the first quarter to $942.2 million due to stronger production and better realized prices for oil and liquids. As a result, its quarterly profit more than doubled to $162.6 million as higher volumes and disciplined cost control supported margins.

Moreover, Whitecap is advancing new development pads across the Montney and Duvernay while keeping its production levels ahead of forecast. In addition, its recent strategic merger with Veren and WCP stock could set the stage for delivering even stronger performance and more dependable monthly cash flow in the years ahead.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whitecap Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Wealth: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks might still be undervalued right now.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Monthly Dividend Stock Down 25% Pays an Incredible Dividend Yield

| Aditya Raghunath

Extendicare is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout in May 2025. Is the TSX stock a…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

This 2.3% Dividend Stock Consistently Pays Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want cash right away? This energy stock is one that offers it up in bulk.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Start a Retirement Portfolio

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid reliable dividends for decades.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $1,165.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are perfect for those wanting some extra income, and both pay consistently!

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Canadian Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks have delivered decades of annual dividend growth.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy When Markets Fall

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the future of the markets, these three stocks could be a good buy when the markets…

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

Buy These Top Growth Stocks Now Before They Take Off

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian growth stocks have all the right ingredients for solid long-term gains.

Read more »