I’d Put $7,000 in This Canadian Bank for Decades of Growth and Income

If you want the safety of a bank stock as well as the security of growth, this is the one for you.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Image source: Getty Images

When deciding what to do with a lump sum of savings, it’s tempting to chase fast-moving stocks or new trends. But sometimes the smartest move is the simplest one: putting your money into something that has proven itself for decades. If I had $7,000 to invest today and wanted dependable growth and income for the long haul, I’d put it into Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). It’s not flashy, but it’s stable, profitable, and shareholder-friendly, exactly the kind of stock that helps you sleep at night.

Why RBC

Royal Bank stock is the largest bank in Canada by market cap, serving over 17 million clients across more than 30 countries. It’s involved in retail banking, capital markets, insurance, wealth management, and more. That kind of diversification is key when you’re looking to invest for decades. If one division has a rough year, another often picks up the slack. And with a business model this wide, Royal Bank stock isn’t overly exposed to any single market or sector.

As of writing, the stock trades at about $175 per share. RY’s 52-week range sits between $180 and $140. Its market cap is over $247 billion, firmly cementing it as one of Canada’s top blue-chip names. The bank stock currently offers a dividend yield of roughly 3.5%. That may not seem like much at first glance, but Royal Bank stock has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years, and it historically delivers a strong total return when you factor in both price appreciation and dividend growth.

Staying strong

The company’s most recent earnings report from Q2 2025 shows just how solid the foundation is. Revenue came in at $13.5 billion, beating expectations of $13.3 billion. Net income for the quarter was $3.95 billion, which represented a 4% increase from the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.76, well ahead of the $2.67 analysts had expected.

Digging deeper, it’s clear the bank’s performance isn’t just luck. It posted an efficiency ratio of 52.1%, showing it’s operating efficiently while still growing. The bank’s return on equity was 16.3%. That tells you how well Royal Bank stock is using shareholder money to generate profits. A number above 15% is generally considered excellent in the banking world. It also reported a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.7%, meaning the bank has a strong capital cushion in place.

More to come

One of the most exciting developments this year is Royal Bank stock’s acquisition of HSBC Canada. The deal was finalized in early 2025 and adds over 700,000 new clients to the bank’s already massive customer base. It also adds more than $100 billion in assets, making this one of the largest banking transactions in Canadian history.

Now, no stock is without risk. Royal Bank stock is exposed to interest rate changes, economic cycles, and regulatory shifts. But those are part of any investment in the financial sector. What makes Royal Bank stand out is how well it manages those risks. It’s been around for more than 150 years and has weathered everything from world wars to financial crises. If the economy slows, Royal Bank has the capital and discipline to ride it out.

Bottom line

In short, Royal Bank stock offers a rare combination of safety, income, and growth. It’s not the kind of stock that makes dramatic headlines, but it’s exactly the kind that builds wealth over time. With a rock-solid balance sheet, reliable earnings, and a generous dividend, it’s an ideal place to park long-term savings. For anyone looking to invest $7,000 in a Canadian stock with decades of potential ahead of it, Royal Bank stock is a choice you can feel confident about for the long run.

