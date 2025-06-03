Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Scotiabank Be in 3 Years?

Where Will Scotiabank Be in 3 Years?

Scotiabank stock has long been a strong bank stock, but what do the next few years look like?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

Canada’s big banks don’t usually surprise. They are known for being steady, safe, and solid, especially in uncertain times. But Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) has become one to watch. With a new strategy in place and major changes underway, investors are starting to wonder: Where will Scotiabank be in three years?

Recent performance

Let’s start with what’s happening right now. Scotiabank recently released its second-quarter earnings for 2025, and there were some mixed results. The bank reported revenue of $8.4 billion, just shy of expectations. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.52, below the expected $1.56. A key reason for the miss was its loan loss provisions, which rose to $1.4 billion, up from $1 billion last year. Rising provisions often mean the bank expects some economic bumps ahead.

Its Canadian banking segment struggled. Net income there dropped 31% year over year, affected by slower lending, higher funding costs, and a more cautious consumer. There’s also been pressure from U.S. tariffs, which continue to affect Canadian businesses and their borrowing habits. All of this made for a tough quarter at home.

What to watch

But not all areas were weak. Its international business actually did better than expected, with adjusted earnings up 6%. Scotiabank has a large presence in Latin America, especially Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia, and these markets helped offset weakness in Canada. On top of that, its global banking and markets division, which includes trading and investment banking, posted a 10% gain. That part of the business has been quietly gaining strength as volatility creates trading opportunities.

Now let’s talk about the future. In 2023, Scott Thomson became Scotiabank’s new CEO, and he’s wasted no time making bold changes. One of his first major moves was to cut exposure to smaller international markets. The bank sold operations in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. This wasn’t just about trimming fat, it was a signal. Thomson wants Scotiabank to focus on what it calls the “North American corridor,” meaning banking and trade opportunities across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Eyeing 2028

So, where could Scotiabank be in 2028? If the strategy works, Scotiabank could become a more focused, more profitable institution. By narrowing its scope, the bank might reduce the drag from underperforming markets and free up capital for higher-growth opportunities. The North American trade corridor offers a lot of potential, especially as supply chains shift and businesses look for more regional partnerships.

There’s also its dividend to consider. Right now, Scotiabank offers a dividend yield of about 6%, making it one of the higher-yielding banks in Canada. In its most recent update, the dividend rose to $0.7996 per share. Even through difficult quarters, the bank has kept its dividend intact. For income investors, this is a strong signal of reliability. If the share price rises over the next few years while the dividend remains strong, total returns could be compelling.

Bottom line

In three years, Scotiabank could look very different. A leaner structure, more focused growth, and a continued commitment to dividends could make it a standout. But it’s not guaranteed. Execution will matter, and investors will need to stay patient. Still, for those looking for value, income, and a bit of turnaround potential, Scotiabank might be worth a second look.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 27% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock may be down from 52-week highs, but has soared upwards in the last few months.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

I’d Invest $12,000 in These 3 High-Yield Dividend ETFs for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These ETFs not only provide you with a portfolio of top options, but high dividends to boot!

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $250 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're an investor wanting long-term income for cheap, this dividend stock is a prime option.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for long-term growth from the TSX today, then this is where you need to look.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Canadian Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock is one of the strongest investments out there, and has been for years.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

This 2.3% Dividend Stock Consistently Pays Cash

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want cash right away? This energy stock is one that offers it up in bulk.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $1,165.60 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TSX stocks are perfect for those wanting some extra income, and both pay consistently!

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Dividend Stocks

Buy the Dip: The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy When Markets Fall

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about the future of the markets, these three stocks could be a good buy when the markets…

Read more »