2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

2 Canadian Stocks That Could Turn $15,000 Into $150,000

If you want to create some amazing cash, you need dividend stocks to reinvest again and again.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Turning $15,000 into $150,000 sounds like a dream, but it’s actually possible with time, patience, and the magic of compounding dividends. What investors need is a strategy that doesn’t require flashy trades or risky bets. That’s where compounding comes in. When a company pays dividends, you can take that cash and buy more shares of the same stock. Those new shares also pay dividends. Over time, this snowball effect adds up. It’s not fast, but it’s powerful, especially when your investments are held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), where all those gains and payouts grow tax-free. It’s about using time and income to do the heavy lifting for you.

It just takes solid companies, reliable income, and the discipline to reinvest. Two Canadian stocks that stand out for this kind of growth potential are Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) and Headwater Exploration (TSX:HWX).

Dream REIT

Dream Industrial REIT is a solid foundation for any long-term portfolio. It owns and operates industrial real estate, including warehouses and distribution centres across Canada, the United States, and Europe. These are the buildings that power e-commerce and logistics, and demand for them remains strong. Dream Industrial collects rent from its tenants and passes much of that income along to investors in the form of monthly distributions.

As of its latest earnings report for Q1 2025, Dream Industrial had a total portfolio of 71.9 million square feet across 339 properties. Net rental income rose 6.8% year over year to $91.7 million. Funds from operations (FFO) came in at $0.20 per unit, keeping it in line with expectations. The REIT pays a monthly distribution of $0.05833 per unit, translating to a current yield of 6.3% at a share price of roughly $11.21.

If you invest $7,500 into Dream Industrial and reinvest those distributions each month, your investment could snowball. Over two decades, with consistent reinvestment and modest capital appreciation, that one holding could be worth well over $75,000. And because the income is paid monthly, you benefit from faster compounding compared to quarterly dividends.

Headwater

Now let’s look at Headwater Exploration. It’s an oil and gas producer focused on conventional light oil assets in Western Canada. While energy stocks can be cyclical, Headwater has positioned itself as a lean, shareholder-focused company that pays a generous dividend and maintains a strong balance sheet.

In its Q1 2025 results, Headwater reported revenue of $141.5 million, a 26% increase from the previous year. Net income rose to $34.2 million, and the dividend stock declared dividends totalling $26.2 million for the quarter. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, which gives the stock a healthy yield of 7.1% at its current price of about $5.83.

With $7,500 invested in Headwater, you’d be receiving consistent income from an energy producer that continues to reward shareholders. If you reinvest those dividends and allow them to compound over time, the results can be dramatic. Add in the possibility of capital gains from rising oil prices or strategic acquisitions, and the upside only gets better.

Creating cash

The real magic happens when you put both of these stocks together. That diversification helps smooth out volatility and gives your portfolio multiple avenues for growth. One may zig while the other zags, but together, these generate consistent income that keeps working for you. Right away, that’s $964.80 in annual income to reinvest, without any growth!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
DIR.UN$11.21624$0.70$436.80Monthly$6,997.04
HWX$5.831,200$0.44$528.00Quarterly$6,996.00

Compounding doesn’t happen overnight. But give it time, and it works quietly in the background. Every dividend reinvested buys you a little more ownership, which leads to even more dividends next time around. Over 20 years or more, that cycle can transform a $15,000 investment into something 10 times bigger. It takes patience, but not perfection.

Bottom line

In short, Dream Industrial REIT and Headwater Exploration offer a rare combination of high yield, stable income, and long-term upside. These might not make headlines, but they have everything needed to quietly turn $15,000 into $150,000, no gambling required.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

