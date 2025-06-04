The Best Green Energy Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

The ongoing shift toward cleaner and sustainable energy is gaining momentum, bringing opportunities for investors. As the world works to decarbonize its economies and meet surging energy demand, green energy is emerging as a viable alternative.

Several significant trends are accelerating this transition. Digitalization and reindustrialization are reshaping industries while the costs of renewable technologies continue to fall. At the same time, governments around the world are ramping up support for clean energy through policies and incentives. Together, these forces are creating a fertile environment for long-term growth in the green energy sector.

One of the significant growth catalysts supporting future demand is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). As enterprises migrate their workloads to the cloud and adopt AI tools, data centres have become a critical component of infrastructure. These data centres will require a significant amount of power to operate, driving demand for more affordable and environmentally friendly energy sources. Renewable power sources are among the cleanest and most cost-effective options.

So, if you have $1,000 to invest, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is a top green energy stock to invest in right now.

Why Buy Brookfield Renewable Stock?

Brookfield Renewable is the best green energy stock to buy now. Its diversified portfolio and about 45,000 megawatts of operating capacity position it well to deliver steady and high-quality returns. Furthermore, its cash flows remain resilient to economic cycles, as much of its revenue is secured through long-term contracts, with approximately 90% of its portfolio contracted for an average of 14 years. Roughly 70% of this income is also indexed to inflation, offering a built-in hedge against rising costs.

The company’s broad customer base, with no single corporate buyer accounting for more than 2% of its revenue, adds diversification. This diversification lowers risk and enhances revenue stability. Moreover, Brookfield’s ability to generate clean energy at a low cost strengthens its competitive edge, positioning it well to capitalize on demand.

Notably, most of Brookfield Renewable’s current construction pipeline is shielded from inflation and input cost fluctuations thanks to fixed-price engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts. In cases where cost exposure exists, Brookfield has built flexibility into its power purchase agreements (PPAs) by including price-adjustment clauses, ensuring that unforeseen cost increases don’t eat into project returns.

Thanks to its resilient operating structure and high-quality assets, Brookfield Renewables consistently delivers solid financial performance. Moreover, it has consistently increased its dividends, returning higher cash to its shareholders.

Brookfield Renewable is well-positioned for continued expansion, driven by its solid balance sheet, ample liquidity, and a track record of managing both risk and opportunity well. Its ability to generate dependable cash flows will drive higher dividend payments and its stock price.

Brookfield Renewables to Deliver Solid Total Returns

The favourable demand environment, its large operating capacity, diversified assets, and long-term agreements position Brookfield well to deliver solid growth.

The company is expanding its development pipeline while also capitalizing on high-quality acquisition opportunities. Notably, it has acquired Neoen, a major player in the renewable energy space. Moreover, it struck a deal to acquire National Grid Renewables, which will add scale and strategic value to its portfolio. These moves reflect Brookfield’s focus on acquiring assets that offer strong risk-adjusted returns, helping to fuel its long-term growth.

Commercially, Brookfield is securing its future cash flow through agreements with some of the world’s largest energy buyers. These contracts strengthen revenue stability. At the same time, investor appetite for de-risked, income-generating renewable assets remains robust. Brookfield has been able to capitalize on this favourable market by closing and progressing several asset sales during the last quarter, generating strong returns in the process. With a large and growing pipeline of assets positioned for recycling, Brookfield is well-placed to continue unlocking value through strategic capital rotation.

In short, Brookfield Renewables is executing well and will deliver solid returns in the long run.