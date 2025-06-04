Why Investing $28,000 This Way Makes Financial Sense

Investing $28,000 in a basket of diversified, solid dividend stocks can help you grow your money more consistently with passive income.

In today’s uncertain economy, making smart financial decisions with your money has never been more important. If you have managed to save $28,000 and are wondering what to do with it, consider this: investing in high-quality dividend stocks can provide consistent income, long-term growth, and tax advantages that make it one of the smartest moves for your financial future.

The power of dividend investing

Dividend investing is a strategy in which you buy shares in companies that pay out dividends as cash — essentially a reward for being a shareholder. Unlike growth stocks that rely solely on price appreciation, dividend stocks offer a steady income stream while still giving your portfolio the potential to grow over time.

In Canada, this approach is especially attractive. Many of the country’s most established companies, particularly in sectors like banking and utilities, have a long history of paying and even increasing dividends. These are blue-chip companies with predictable cash flows and stable business models — perfect for long-term investors. In non-registered accounts, dividend income is taxed at lower rates than other income, like your job’s income and interest income.

Why $28,000 matters

Let’s put this amount into context. Investing $28,000 in a diversified basket of dividend stocks can generate solid returns over time. With lower tax rates on both dividends and capital gains, investors can keep more of the income and growth in their pockets.

Assuming a conservative 5% annual dividend yield, your $28,000 investment could generate around $1,400 in pre-tax income each year — that’s over $100 per month. Reinvest those dividends, and your money starts compounding. Ignoring taxes, over 10 years, with no additional contributions and a modest 5% return, your portfolio could grow to about $45,609. Additionally, you’re likely to experience capital gains in the long term.

Dividend stock example: Bank of Nova Scotia

Take Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS), also known as Scotiabank, as an example for reliable dividends. As one of Canada’s Big Five banks, BNS offers both stability and income, making it a solid choice for long-term investors.

The bank has a strong international presence, particularly in Latin America, which provides diversified revenue streams beyond Canada. Scotiabank currently offers an attractive dividend yield of around 6%, significantly higher than many of its peers.

Even more compelling is its long history of paying dividends, stretching back over 190 years. With a sustainable payout ratio and a commitment to returning capital to shareholders, BNS continues to be a dependable source of passive income in any market environment.

If you invest a portion of your $28,000 into BNS, you’d be locking in a high-income stream from a durable business.

Why it makes sense now

With interest rates having come down and inflation continuing to eat away at our purchasing power, income-generating assets are more valuable than ever. Holding cash may feel safe, but inflation erodes its value over time. Meanwhile, dividend stocks like Scotiabank provide both income and capital appreciation potential.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Investing $28,000 into Canadian dividend stocks isn’t just about making your money grow. It’s about building a stable, resilient financial foundation. Companies like Scotiabank offer passive income that can help you achieve your financial goals faster. The key is starting now. Time and compounding are your biggest allies. By taking a thoughtful, dividend-focused approach, your $28,000 can go much further than you might think.