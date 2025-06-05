Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Magnificent TSX Stock With Massive Growth Potential Down 32%

1 Magnificent TSX Stock With Massive Growth Potential Down 32%

Few tech stocks offer the potential growth that Lightspeed stock provides.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
A shopper makes purchases from an online store.

Image source: Getty Images

Not every stock that’s down is out. Sometimes, a beaten-up share price hides a business that’s building something big. That’s the story with Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD). It’s a company that’s been hammered over the last couple of years, with shares down about 32% this year alone as of writing. But under the surface, Lightspeed is showing signs of major progress. For investors who can look past the noise, this might be one magnificent TSX stock to buy and hold while the rest of the market catches up.

About Lightspeed

Let’s start with the basics. Lightspeed is a Montreal-based company that provides cloud-based point-of-sale and e-commerce software for small- and medium-sized businesses. Think retail shops, restaurants, hotels, anywhere someone wants to manage inventory, take payments, book customers, and run their business in one place. Lightspeed’s platform makes that all possible. It’s especially popular in hospitality and retail, and it has grown through a mix of internal development and smart acquisitions across North America and Europe.

Now, why is the stock down? The biggest reason is that investors have become wary of tech stocks that aren’t turning out consistent profits. Lightspeed has also faced some integration challenges as it absorbed various companies it acquired during its growth spurt. But here’s what’s changed: the tech stock is now shifting toward profitable growth. And the numbers are starting to reflect that shift.

Into earnings

In May 2025, Lightspeed reported its results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, and they were stronger than many expected. Annual revenue came in at US$1.1 billion, up 18% year-over-year. For the fourth quarter alone, revenue was US$253.4 million, representing a 10% increase. It’s growing faster than most Canadian tech stocks of its size and proving it still has runway. Gross margins rose to 44%, showing that its new pricing structure and product mix are starting to pay off.

The headline number that spooked some investors was the net loss of US$667.2 million for the year. But when you dig deeper, you see that most of this, about US$556.4 million, was a one-time non-cash goodwill impairment. Strip that out, and you get a much clearer picture. On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed posted a profit of US$69.5 million, or US$0.45 per share. That’s up significantly from the prior year’s adjusted income of US$24.5 million.

The company ended the year with US$558.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. That’s a strong cash position for a business of this size, giving it the flexibility to invest in its platform, attract new clients, and weather short-term turbulence. It also means Lightspeed doesn’t need to dilute shareholders or rely on debt in the near term to grow.

Value in growth

Lightspeed operates in a sector that still has lots of room for growth. While some businesses moved online during the pandemic, many are now looking for integrated tools that combine in-person and online sales. Lightspeed’s omni-channel model fits perfectly with that shift. It helps businesses take payments online, manage in-store inventory, offer curbside pickup, and handle appointments, all from one dashboard.

The market hasn’t fully appreciated Lightspeed’s pivot to profitable growth yet. There’s still some baggage from its earlier days when it was viewed as a high-growth, no-earnings story. But the new Lightspeed is leaner, more focused, and financially stronger. It’s still early, but the foundation is being rebuilt.

For patient investors, this is a chance to get in before the rest of the market catches on. With solid revenue growth, improving margins, increasing profitability, and a big cash cushion, Lightspeed looks like a tech stock that’s been unfairly punished. Sometimes the best opportunities come when everyone else is looking the other way.

Bottom line

In a market filled with dividend giants and cyclical plays, Lightspeed offers something different: tech-powered growth at a discount. It’s not risk-free, but few stocks with this much upside ever are. Down 32% but turning a corner, Lightspeed may just be that one magnificent tech stock you’ll wish you bought at the bottom.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

This AI Technology Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

With strong dividends, strategic investments, and a focus on AI, this stock could deliver for years to come.

Read more »

online shopping
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify a Buy After Earnings?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its expanding addressable market and growth initiatives, Shopify would be an excellent buy for investors with over three years…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Tech Stocks

This Canadian Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Tech stocks can be risky, but this Canadian stock is certainly one that's due to rise higher and higher.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $7,000 in the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping for long-term growth from the TSX today, then this is where you need to look.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Tech Stocks

2 Growth Stocks to Scoop Up Now and Build Wealth for Generations

| Joey Frenette

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and another great AI stock that could be a great buy today.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Tech Stocks

Of All My Stocks, These 2 Have the Most Explosive Potential

| Jitendra Parashar

My portfolio has its fair share of winners, but these two explosive growth stocks could be on a whole different…

Read more »

how to save money
Tech Stocks

Beyond Nvidia: Why Shopify Could Be the Tech Comeback Story of 2025

| Joey Frenette

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) could have a huge bounce-back year after consolidating. But there's another stock that looks even timelier after last…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

Meet the Monster TSX Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Jitendra Parashar

From AI momentum to record earnings, here’s why this TSX stock keeps climbing while others slow down.

Read more »