2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

2 Breakout Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Buy once, hold for years — these two breakout stocks are showing the kind of strength that rewards long-term investors.

Jitendra Parashar
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Imagine you’re ten years down the road. Your portfolio has grown steadily — not because you were constantly trading or reacting to every headline related to trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainties, but because you made a few solid decisions and let time and patience do the work. That’s what following the Foolish Investing Philosophy and holding quality growth stocks is all about.

Instead of chasing market noise, you might want to focus on businesses that are built to expand, evolve, and win over the long term. Let me introduce you to two top growth stocks that could reward patient investors with consistent, lasting upside over the next 10 years.

Aritzia stock

The first growth stock on my list is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), a top Canadian retail brand known for selling everything from blazers and coats to jeans and shoes. The company has built a strong presence online and in about 130 boutiques across North America, with a growing customer base in the U.S. that’s fueling much of its momentum.

The solid numbers from its recent quarter show why patient investors love this growth stock. For the fiscal quarter ended February 2025, Aritzia’s total revenue jumped 31% YoY (year over year) to $895 million, with its e-commerce sales up 42% and U.S. sales soaring nearly 49%.

For the quarter, the company also reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share, more than doubling from a year ago. More importantly, Aritzia’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin improved from 10.6% to 18%, showing real strength in its operations.

What’s also notable is the stock’s stunning 93% gain over the last year. With this, ATZ stock trades at $68.49 per share with a market cap of $7.8 billion. With ongoing investments in digital marketing, retail expansion, and supply chain improvements, Aritzia is set to stay relevant and grow exponentially in the years ahead, which should help its share prices keep soaring.

Definity Financial stock

And speaking of growth stocks that could thrive over the long term, let’s talk about Definity Financial (TSX:DFY). This Waterloo-based property and casualty insurance firm has been on an impressive run of late, with its stock climbing nearly 68% in the past year. It’s now trading at $72.89 per share and holds a market cap of $8.4 billion. While it offers a modest annualized dividend yield of just over 1%, the real value here lies in its strong fundamentals and growth strategy.

In the latest quarter (ended in March), Definity posted a 12% YoY increase in its total revenue to over $1.1 billion despite being hit by harsh winter conditions that pushed up claims. It still managed to deliver a healthy combined ratio of 94.5% with the help of disciplined cost controls and strong broker relationships.

And now, the company is gearing up for a major transformation after announcing a $3.3 billion acquisition of Travelers’s Canadian operations. This deal is expected to boost Definity’s total premiums and help it climb into the top four insurers in the country.

For long-term investors, this kind of bold expansion, paired with its steady underwriting performance and strong capital base, could mean a lot more upside over the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

