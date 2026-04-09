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The 5 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $10,000 in 2026

Five TSX names could help turn a simple $10,000 start into a diversified 2026 portfolio across fast growth and steadier financial strength.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • You can diversify $10,000 by mixing different business models, not by waiting to save more.
  • Celestica, MDA, and Thomson Reuters offer three types of tech exposure: AI hardware, space, and steady software.
  • Definity adds insurer growth momentum, while Power Corporation brings diversified financial exposure and buybacks.

Even $10,000 can be a great place to start a diversified portfolio in 2026. Diversification is more about spreading your risk across different business models than about having a huge pile of cash on day one. A smaller amount can still give you exposure to growth, income, and stability if you pick the right mix. In fact, starting with $10,000 is often better than waiting for the “perfect” number, because time in the market usually does more work than a bigger lump sum later. So let’s look at some great starting options.

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

Tech stocks

On the tech side, Celestica (TSX:CLS) looks like one of the strongest momentum names on the TSX. It’s a manufacturing and supply-chain specialist with deep exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and data-centre hardware, which has helped turn it into one of the market’s biggest winners. The latest numbers were huge, as 2025 revenue jumped 28% to US$12.4 billion, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) climbed 56% to US$6.03, and management guided for 2026 revenue of US$17 billion with adjusted EPS of US$8.75.

MDA (TSX:MDA) brings a different flavour of tech growth. It’s a Canadian space and satellite company, which means it has exposure to communications, robotics, and defence-related space systems. In 2025, revenue surged 51.2% to $1.6 billion, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 49% to $324 million, and adjusted net income climbed 70.9% to $189.9 million. It also finished the year with a $4 billion backlog and guided for 2026 revenue of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion. That kind of backlog makes the story feel a lot sturdier than a typical “future tech” stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) rounds out the tech trio with a calmer, more mature profile. It’s a software, data, and workflow company serving legal, tax, risk, and media professionals, with AI now becoming a bigger growth lever. In 2025, revenue rose to US$7.5 billion, operating profit reached US$2.1 billion, and management reiterated a 2026 outlook that calls for 7.5% to 8% organic revenue growth. For a $10,000 portfolio, that balance matters. Celestica gives you speed, MDA gives you long-run expansion, and Thomson Reuters gives you quality and steadier compounding.

Finance stocks

For financials, Definity (TSX:DFY) looks like the more aggressive pick. It is a property and casualty insurer, so it benefits when underwriting stays disciplined and investment income improves. Its 2025 results were strong, with operating net income of $420.7 million versus $310.2 million in 2024, while the full-year combined ratio improved to 91.6%. That is the kind of improvement investors want from an insurer. Definity is not as cheap-looking as old-school value stocks, but the business has momentum and still looks early in its longer growth story.

Power Corporation (TSX:POW) is the steadier counterweight. It gives investors exposure to Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, alternative asset platforms, and Wealthsimple, so it is more of a financial holding company than a plain insurer. That mix has become more interesting over the last year, especially after Wealthsimple raised $750 million at a $10 billion valuation, lifting the value of Power’s direct stake. In the third quarter of 2025, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations rose to $863 million, or $1.35 per share, while book value per share reached $36.74, up 8% year over year.

What makes the financial pairing work is how different the two names are. Definity offers more direct operating growth in insurance, while Power offers diversified exposure and a more value-oriented feel. Power has also been buying back stock, with 7.4 million shares repurchased year to date as of its third-quarter report, which adds a little extra support for patient investors. If the market stays choppy in 2026, that steadier financial base could be very useful beside three growth-heavy tech names.

Bottom line

Put it all together, and $10,000 can go a lot further than people think. Celestica, MDA, and Thomson Reuters give you three very different kinds of tech exposure, while Definity and Power add financial strength from two different angles. That is a pretty solid way to build a diversified Canadian portfolio in 2026 without making things overly complicated.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica, MDA Space, and Thomson Reuters. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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