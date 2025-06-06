Member Login
Home » Investing » Capitalize on the Comeback: Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Capitalize on the Comeback: Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Two TSX stocks are “strong buys” today following their stellar first-quarter financial results and positive growth outlook.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

Stock selection is crucial, especially when economic conditions are uncertain. U.S.-initiated tariffs in 2025 heightened market volatility in global stock markets. Even shares of Canadian companies providing essential products and services are under pressure. However, the TSX withstood the massive headwinds and posted multiple record highs in late May and early June.

The market pullback at the beginning of the year opened buying opportunities. Investors can capitalize on the comeback of two TSX stocks. GFL Environmental (TSX:GFL) and Superior Plus Corp (TSX:SPB) are solid buys following their stellar first-quarter results.

Environmental services

GFL Environmental is up 5.47% year to date but is well-positioned to pick up steam in the second half of 2025. Market analysts’ 12-month high price target is $87 (+28.8% upside). This industrial stock trades at $67.54 per share and pays a modest 0.13% dividend.

The $24.83 billion Vaughan, Ontario-based firm is North America’s fourth-largest diversified environmental services company. It provides solid waste management services through facilities across Canada and 18 U.S. states. GFL’s strong position in the environmental services sector and free cash flow (FCF) profile makes it an attractive investment option.

In the three months ending March 31, 2025, net income reached $3.4 billion versus the $176.5 million net loss a year ago. While revenue rose nearly 9% to $1.56 billion compared to the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, the net loss from continuing operations increased 9.24% year over year to $213.9 million. Adjusted FCF at the quarter’s end was $13.7 million.

Patrick Dovigi, founder and CEO of GFL, said the impressive financial performance reflects a resilient business model. The company delivered better-than-expected results, notwithstanding the increased macroeconomic volatility and unusually challenging weather conditions.

According to management, the asset base is strategically positioned and could generate over $3 billion in Adjusted EBITDA by 2028 ($2.25 billion in 2024). Also, GFL’s Adjusted FCF growth outlook is favourable. It ballooned from $360 million in 2020 to $826 million in 2024, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%.  

Energy distribution

Superior Plus has advanced +24.18% from year-end 2024. If you invest today, the share price is $7.88, accompanied by a dividend yield of 2.28%. Investors can earn in two ways: price appreciation and dividend income. The $1.83 billion company distributes propane, compressed natural gas (CNG), renewable energy, and related products and services to customers in Canada and the United States. The residential, commercial, utility, agricultural, and industrial customers connect to a low-carbon fuel pipeline.

In Q1 2025, total revenues increased 12.33% year over year to US$1 billion, while net earnings jumped 71.83% to US$146.4 million compared to Q1 2024. Its president and CEO, Allan MacDonald, notes the growth in volumes and profitability of the propane segment. The CNG business registered a record adjusted EBITDA of US$55.1 million.

Management stated that the markets of Superior Plus present significant longevity and long-term opportunities. The propane market is fragmented, but volume is stable and growing. However, its market share in the CNG market is 44%. The volume is expected to grow by 9% CAGR by year-end 2030.

Ideal long-term holdings

GFL Environmental and Superior Plus are ideal and relatively safe long-term holdings. Their respective businesses (environmental services and energy distribution) are not only essential but enduring as well.  

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Superior Plus. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This TSX Stock for $1,183.42 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're hoping to make even more cash from a $20,000 investment, then certainly consider this top dividend stock.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some dividend stocks that are simply not going any where any time soon, and these are two options.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Is Fortis Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis is up more than 17% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Suncor vs Cenovus?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor and Cenovus are moving higher. Is one still oversold?

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Invest $50,000 in Today’s Canadian Market

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks would be ideal buys in these market…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Got $20,000? Turn it Into $200,000 in a TFSA as the Canadian Dollar Rises

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This stock is one of the best options for those seeking growth as the Canadian dollar rises, and could even…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

I’d Bet My Entire TFSA on This 7.2% Monthly Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the "smartest" out there for those seeking passive income.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of TELUS Stock You Should Own to Get $1,000 in Annual Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock is a strong option, but is the investment worth it for $1,000 in dividends?

Read more »