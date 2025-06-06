This $10,000 TSX portfolio focuses on high-quality companies with strong growth potential and a commitment to rewarding shareholders.

The $10,000 TSX Portfolio Strategy That Could Serve You for Decades

Investing $10,000 may not sound like a game-changer at first, but with the right strategy, that sum has the potential to increase substantially over time. The key lies in building a diversified, long-term portfolio that focuses on high-quality Canadian stocks offering growth and income potential.

By diversifying your portfolio, you reduce your exposure to market volatility. Moreover, one should focus on reinvesting dividends. By reinvesting those payments back into your portfolio, you can harness the power of compounding. Over time, this can significantly enhance your total returns.

Overall, when you approach this strategy with discipline and a long-term mindset, even a modest sum like $10,000 can serve you for decades.

Cameco

Investors looking for a solid long-term investment could consider Cameco (TSX:CCO) from the energy sector. It is a leading player in the nuclear energy space. Cameco supplies nuclear fuel, technologies, and services across the entire fuel and reactor lifecycle. Moreover, its strategic investment in Westinghouse Electric Company further strengthens its foothold in the entire nuclear fuel value chain, positioning it well to deliver carbon-free and cost-effective energy solutions.

The shift towards nuclear power is gaining momentum due to increasing electrification, efforts in decarbonization, rising energy demands from data centres supporting artificial intelligence (AI), and concerns about energy security and affordability. Cameco is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends with its robust portfolio, strong market position across the entire nuclear fuel value chain, and efficient production methods.

Further, Cameco will benefit from long-term contracts, planned expansions, and exploration opportunities.

In summary, Cameco is a compelling long-term investment to capitalize on the clean energy demand. Its integrated business model positions it favourably to deliver solid financials and generate lucrative returns for investors.

Loblaw

Loblaw (TSX:L), Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer, is another reliable long-term investment. Its defensive business model thrives in all economic conditions, delivering a steady performance that adds stability to your portfolio.

Despite its low-risk business model, Loblaw stock has consistently outperformed the broader markets. Year to date, Loblaw stock has risen 19.14%, outpacing the TSX. Over the last five years, Loblaw stock has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%, delivering a solid return of 260.9%. While the stock has delivered massive capital gains, it has enhanced its shareholder value through dividends and share buybacks.

Loblaw’s focus on value pricing, wide product range, and convenience continues to drive traffic. Moreover, its expansion of hard-discount banners, including NoFrills and Maxi, continues to gain traction across Canada. The company is converting its stores into discount formats and opening new pharmacy care clinics. Moreover, to further boost margins, Loblaw is modernizing its supply chain and embracing automation. In addition, it is strengthening its omnichannel presence and maximizing its loyalty program to deepen customer engagement.

Overall, Loblaw is poised to deliver above-average returns and add stability to your portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is another compelling option to build long-term wealth. The alternative asset management company is well-positioned to benefit from its diverse portfolio, which is focused on high-quality businesses. Its investments across sectors that are benefiting from secular trends position it well to generate attractive returns over time.

Brookfield’s large investment capacity allows the firm to capitalize on high-potential opportunities across global markets. As its earnings continue to grow, Brookfield is well-positioned to deliver increasing value to shareholders through higher dividends and capital appreciation.

Notably, the company recently boosted its annual dividend by 15%, raising the payout to $1.75 per share.

In summary, Brookfield’s focus on sectors like AI infrastructure and renewable energy positions it well to deliver solid growth. Additionally, the company’s expansion into the private credit market opens up new avenues for growth, thereby enhancing its earnings potential.