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September Inflation Lands October 19: What It Means for Your Mortgage Rate

September inflation could change mortgage offers before the Bank of Canada acts. Here’s how to prepare without predicting the report.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Author Bio Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Social Media Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
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Key Points
  • September inflation is scheduled for October 19.
  • Fixed and variable mortgage rates respond through different channels.
  • A quarter-point move adds about $1,000 annual interest to an unchanged $400,000 balance.

One inflation report can change the rate your lender offers before the Bank of Canada changes anything. That’s why waiting for an official interest-rate announcement can miss part of the mortgage story. Bond investors are already pricing what they think comes next.

Statistics Canada schedules September’s Consumer Price Index release for Monday, October 19. The useful preparation is to understand which rate you’re exposed to, then calculate how much a plausible change would affect your budget.

Fixed mortgage offers respond largely to bond yields and lenders’ funding costs and pricing decisions. Variable rates are typically linked to lender prime rates, which often respond to the Bank of Canada’s policy rate. Those channels are related, but don’t move together on a guaranteed timetable.

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More than gas

A jump in headline inflation can reflect energy prices without establishing a sustained increase in domestic inflation pressure. I’d also watch the Bank’s core measures, shelter costs, and the breadth of price increases. One weak category cannot settle the rate outlook either.

The Bank held its overnight target at 2.25% on September 2. Its future decisions depend on more than one CPI reading, including employment, demand, and expectations. A surprise inflation number can move bond markets immediately while leaving the eventual policy decision uncertain.

That makes a written rate hold useful when renewal is approaching. I’d compare the offered rate, expiry date, ability to receive a lower rate before funding, prepayment terms, and breaking costs. A slightly cheaper headline offer can become expensive if its conditions don’t suit your plans.

Dollar value

For an interest-only sensitivity, each 0.25-percentage-point change on a $400,000 balance equals $1,000 annually, or approximately $83 monthly. This is a budgeting shortcut, not the change in an amortizing mortgage payment. Actual payments depend on compounding, amortization, and the mortgage’s structure, of course.

Now compare a half-point change. That’s $2,000 of annual interest on the same unchanged balance. If your household can absorb that scenario comfortably, waiting for another data point carries a different practical risk than if your budget is already stretched.

I’d keep renewal reserves in cash or short-term savings, including within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) when room is available. Buying stocks with money needed to cover a near-term payment increase can make a rate decision harder just when markets become unsettled.

The bank-stock angle

For money invested over a longer period, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) offers a useful view from the other side of the mortgage. Banks collect interest, but rising rates don’t automatically improve profits. Deposit costs, loan demand, and credit losses can offset stronger lending margins.

TD’s third-quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $2.77, compared with $2.20 a year earlier. That’s evidence of improved earnings before the September inflation report, not proof that a future hike would help. Its U.S. compliance work and growth constraints remain relevant to the business alongside Canadian consumer conditions.

Before buying a bank stock, I’d compare its price with sustainable earnings and follow provisions for credit losses. A high multiple leaves less room for weaker borrowers even when the latest quarter looks strong.

Flexibility also has a price. Suppose a competing mortgage saves $1,000 in annual interest but creates an additional $3,000 cost if you sell or refinance early. That could erase three years of the savings. The calculation is hypothetical, but it gives mortgage restrictions a dollar value. If a move or major repayment is likely, I’d compare the total expected cost before treating the lowest quoted rate as the best offer.

Bottom line

I’d prepare for October 19 by securing flexibility and calculating a payment buffer, not guessing the CPI decimal. Then I’d use the report to reassess fixed versus variable risk. TD may suit a diversified long-term portfolio, but keeping your mortgage manageable takes priority over finding an investment that supposedly wins from the next rate move.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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