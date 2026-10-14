Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Telus and BCE Are Struggling: The Stock I’d Buy Instead Yields 5.8%
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Telus and BCE Are Struggling: The Stock I’d Buy Instead Yields 5.8%

This Canadian stock yields about 5.8% and has a solid dividend growth history backed by a resilient business model and growing cash flow.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
Key Points
  • Telus and BCE have cut dividends amid high debt, intense competition, and mounting financial pressures.
  • Enbridge offers an attractive 5.8% dividend yield, backed by diversified energy infrastructure and predictable cash flows.
  • With a track record of annual dividend increases since 1995, a sustainable payout ratio, and $39 billion in secured growth projects, Enbridge appears well positioned to deliver future income growth.

Telus (TSX: T) and BCE (TSX: BCE) were considered Canada’s top dividend stocks. These telecom leaders had a history of increasing their dividends year after year, making them popular choices for long-term income investors. However, their reputations as dependable dividend stocks have suffered.

Both telecom companies have had to cut their dividends as financial pressures mounted. Telus first put its dividend growth plans on hold, then slashed its quarterly payout by roughly 55%. BCE also made a major cut, reducing its annualized dividend from $3.99 per share to $1.75 per share last year.

Several factors have contributed to their struggles. Fierce competition, aggressive pricing, slower population growth, regulatory pressures, and high debt have all weighed on their financial performance. These challenges have made it harder for both companies to grow profits while maintaining their previous dividend levels.

Although Telus and BCE are now focused on reducing debt and their reduced payouts appear sustainable, I’d rather invest in Enbridge (TSX: ENB). Its dividend yield of around 5.8% is attractive. Moreover, its solid dividend-growth history and resilient energy-infrastructure business strengthen the investment case. Enbridge is also well positioned to keep growing its dividend.

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge’s dividend growth outlook remains strong

Enbridge stands out as an attractive option for investors seeking a reliable and growing passive income stream. The energy infrastructure company’s payouts are supported by its resilient business model and growing cash flow. It has paid dividends for over seven decades and increased its annual payout every year since 1995.

Enbridge benefits from a highly diversified revenue base. It operates in liquid pipelines, natural gas infrastructure, gas distribution utilities, and renewable energy. This business mix reduces reliance on any single segment while allowing the company to capitalize on long-term energy demand.

Predictable revenue streams and a low-risk earnings base support Enbridge’s payouts. Nearly all of Enbridge’s EBITDA comes from regulated businesses or long-term take-or-pay contracts. These arrangements help protect cash flow from commodity price fluctuations and broader energy market volatility.

Enbridge’s growing earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share should support future dividend increases. Moreover, its payout ratio of 60% to 70% of DCF is sustainable in the long term.

Over the medium term, Enbridge expects annual growth of approximately 5% in adjusted EBITDA, EPS, and DCF per share. Growing earnings and DCF per share will support higher payouts. In addition, Enbridge’s $39 billion secured capital projects augur well for future growth. Supported largely by regulatory frameworks and long-term contracts, these investments should enhance earnings and strengthen future cash generation.

Enbridge is also likely to benefit from rising energy demand. Overall, its resilient business model, ability to grow earnings and DCF, and solid growth opportunities position the company to keep paying and growing its dividend.

The bottom line

Enbridge appears to be a compelling alternative to Telus and BCE for income-focused investors. It has a solid history of uninterrupted dividend growth and offers an attractive 5.8% yield backed by diversified operations and predictable cash flows. Further, Enbridge’s multibillion-dollar growth projects and resilient earnings base provide a solid foundation for sustaining and increasing future dividend payments.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

The Perfect Retirement TFSA Stock: A 4.8% Yield With Monthly Paycheques

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why this monthly dividend stock could be an ideal addition to your TFSA if you’re looking for retirement income…

Read more »

woman relaxes with phone
Dividend Stocks

Telus Cut Its Dividend: At a 7.4% Yield, Here’s the Case for Buying Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TELUS cut its dividend by 55%, yet shares yield 7.4%. See what the dividend reset means for income investors and…

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Friday’s Jobs Report Could Move Your Mortgage Rate: What to Do Before It Lands

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A small rate surprise matters less when you already have written offers, payment calculations, and clear contract terms.

Read more »

dreaming of financial success
Dividend Stocks

Early-Retirement Dream? How Your Accounts Can Help You Get There

| Kay Ng

Use Canada’s registered accounts to save and invest to help realize your early-retirement dream!

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect TFSA Stock for Retirees: Get a 5.7% Payout Each Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its established business model, predictable rental income, consistent distributions, and visible growth opportunities, CT REIT could be a compelling…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

New to Investing? 5 Canadian Stocks I’d Start With (and How Much)

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks can help build a balanced portfolio that offers long-term growth while generating income through dividends.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

The Ideal TFSA Stock for Retirees: A 5.8% Yield Paying Constant Cash

| Andrew Walker

This stock has a solid track record of dividend growth.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Dividend Stocks vs. Quarterly: Does It Matter?

| Joey Frenette

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (TSX:VFV) stands out as a quarterly payer that might actually top most monthly payers for those…

Read more »