Use Canada’s registered accounts to save and invest to help realize your early-retirement dream!

Early-Retirement Dream? How Your Accounts Can Help You Get There

Set realistic expense targets, account for taxes and inflation, keep an emergency fund, and review your plan regularly—start early and contribute consistently.

Use Canada’s registered accounts—TFSA for tax-free growth and flexibility, RRSP for tax-deductible savings and tax deferral, and FHSA for tax-advantaged first-home savings—to help accelerate early retirement.

Retiring early isn’t just about earning a high salary or picking winning stocks. It’s about building a financial system that helps your money grow while giving you flexibility over when and how you live. For Canadians, three powerful accounts can help turn that dream into reality: the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), and First Home Savings Account (FHSA). Combine these accounts with disciplined investing, a long-term mindset, and carefully selected stocks, and you could create a stronger foundation for financial independence — potentially years before traditional retirement age.

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Make Canada’s registered accounts work for you

The TFSA is an excellent starting point for early-retirement investors. Contributions aren’t tax-deductible, but investment growth and withdrawals are tax-free. That flexibility makes it useful for building an investment portfolio and accessing money before age 65 without triggering taxable withdrawals.

The RRSP offers a different advantage: contributions are generally tax-deductible, potentially reducing your current tax bill. Investments grow tax-deferred, although withdrawals are taxable. If you’re earning a higher income today than you expect to earn in retirement, an RRSP can be particularly valuable. Remember, early withdrawals can create tax consequences, so plan carefully.

Then there’s the FHSA, designed for eligible first-time homebuyers. Contributions are generally tax-deductible, and qualifying withdrawals to purchase a first home are tax-free. With an $8,000 annual participation limit when eligible, subject to carryforward rules, and a $40,000 lifetime limit, it can help you save for a home while building wealth. Homeownership could reduce housing costs in retirement, although buying a property shouldn’t come at the expense of your broader financial goals.

The key is coordination: use the FHSA if a qualifying home purchase is a part of your plan, consider the RRSP for tax relief (especially if you’re in a high tax bracket), and use the TFSA to improve financial flexibility.

Consider dividend stocks like Empire Company

A portfolio built for early retirement needs more than savings accounts. Dividend stocks could provide rising passive income while offering potential long-term capital appreciation. One Canadian example is Empire Company (TSX: EMP.A), the parent of grocery retailer Sobeys. Its food retail operations provide exposure to an essential consumer spending category, which can be attractive to investors seeking businesses with defensive demand.

Marking its 31st consecutive annual increase, Empire raised its quarterly dividend by 10.2% in June, equating an annualized payout of $0.97 per share. Empire’s 10-year dividend growth rate was about 8%. Its dividend growth history illustrates how a dividend-growth company could contribute to an income strategy. Its payout ratio is estimated to be about 27% of adjusted earnings. Investors can expect continued dividend increases similar to its earnings growth.

What’s also notable is that every investment carries risk. For Empire, that includes grocery competition, higher operating costs, and stock valuation risk. At $48.85 per share at writing, the analyst consensus suggests the stock trades within fair value range.

Turn consistency into financial freedom

The biggest advantage you have is time. Automate contributions, reinvest dividends while you’re accumulating wealth, and increase savings whenever your income rises. Diversify across sectors and asset classes instead of relying on a single stock, however dependable it may seem.

Calculate your expected annual retirement expenses, account for inflation, and build a realistic target portfolio. Early retirement can mean decades without employment income, so maintain an emergency fund and consider how withdrawals will be taxed. A mix of TFSA assets, RRSP savings, and other investments can help bridge the years before government benefits become available.

The bottom line

Early retirement becomes more achievable when you pair a clear savings target with the right Canadian accounts and a disciplined investment strategy. The TFSA provides flexibility, the RRSP can deliver tax advantages, and the FHSA supports eligible homebuyers.

Dividend stocks such as Empire may complement a diversified portfolio, but no investment guarantees success. Start early, contribute consistently, and review your plan regularly. Financial freedom is less about finding one perfect stock and more about making smart decisions repeatedly over time.