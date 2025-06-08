Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy When Everyone Else Is Selling

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy When Everyone Else Is Selling

The top Canadian value stocks like Air Canada and Suncor are well-positioned for investors to buy for long-term capital gains-induced wealth growth.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Start line on the highway

Source: Getty Images

There is always value to be found in the stock market, even when the broader market has a bullish trend. As of this writing, the S&P/TSX Composite Index, which is the benchmark for the Canadian stock market, is nearing new all-time highs. The index is up by almost 17% from its low on April 8, 2025.

Typically, savvier investors who can see through the noise of a market sell-off focus on investing when everyone else sells. What if I told you those investors still have opportunities to buy undervalued stocks even when the market is hitting new all-time highs?

Year to date, the TSX is up by 5.75%. However, the TSX still has plenty of stocks trailing behind the rest of the market. Today, I will discuss two of them to help you determine whether they might be good candidates to consider long-term winners or stocks to avoid like the plague in your self-directed portfolio.

Air Canada

Air Canada (TSX:AC) is a battered and bruised giant in the Canadian airline industry. The $6.05 billion market-cap company is Canada’s flag-bearing and largest airline. The company operates domestic, U.S.-Canada transborder flights and several international routes worldwide. Air Canada was one of the top 20 largest airlines worldwide before COVID struck in 2019.

Since the pandemic, the stock has failed to recover to better valuations. Despite not operating any flights, AC stock faced considerable cash burn to maintain its fleet, resulting in massive debt for the company without a recovery through operational revenue.

Air Canada’s most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025 saw it report $5.2 billion in revenue. Slightly down from $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, the airline still generated around $387 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). The company continues to expand its capacity, and while it may take a long time, there seems to be a recovery on the horizon.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is another battered stock but in an entirely different industry. The $61.02 billion market-cap firm based in Calgary is an integrated energy company. It has operations that include oil sands development, production and upgrading, petroleum refining, offshore oil and gas operations, and wholesale distribution networks to retail the end product directly to consumers. The company is also advancing its transition into a lower-emission future.

The company trades at roughly 10.29 times trailing earnings, indicating that it might be undervalued right now. As of this writing, Suncor stock trades for $49.71 per share and distributes $0.57 per share each quarter to its shareholders, reflecting a 4.59% annualized dividend yield. It can be a good investment to consider for locking in high-yielding dividends and long-term capital gains.

Foolish takeaway

For most investors, investing when the market is going downward does not make sense. Why invest in a bear market when there’s nothing but losses everywhere? Smarter investors know how to use those downturns as opportunities to invest in undervalued stocks at a bargain. Despite what some investors might think, there still are opportunities during upticks to invest in bargains.

Suncor stock and Air Canada stock might seem very risky investments, and that’s because they are. However, the potential to recover to better valuations in the long run is there. If you have a well-balanced portfolio and a higher risk tolerance, these two might be good bets to pay off a few years down the line.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 40% Year to Date to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might be down, but don't count it out, especially with a dividend to consider.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Do you need an income boost? Here are three great Canadian stocks that will deliver passive income and capital gains…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two pipeline companies generate stable and predictable cash flows, pay dividends consistently, and offer higher yields.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Double Your Money? Top 2 Canadian Stocks in a Tariff-Sensitive Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks with outsized gains amid trade tensions are ideal options for tariff-weary investors.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $10,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a TFSA that doesn't give up? Then consider this method, and this stock.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A $7,000 TFSA Strategy That Focuses on Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

Investors can generate steady passive income and build a TFSA portfolio for retirement.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

11.5% Yield! I’m Buying This Dividend Stock and Holding for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for a dividend stock analysts are eyeing up, then definitely take a look at this option.

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Dividend Stocks

Why Putting $7,000 in These Renewable Energy Stocks Makes Sense Now

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re thinking long term, these two high-yield renewable energy stocks could turn that $7,000 into something much bigger.

Read more »