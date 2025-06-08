Member Login
Home » Investing » The Stock Market Is Rising — and These Hidden Gems Are Staying Cheap

The Stock Market Is Rising — and These Hidden Gems Are Staying Cheap

These TSX hidden gems continue to trade at attractive valuations, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors to consider.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index, also regarded as the benchmark for the Canadian stock market, has been rising amid easing concerns about a macroeconomic slowdown and interest rate cuts. While many stocks on the TSX have surged, several hidden gems continue to trade at attractive valuations, presenting a compelling opportunity for investors to consider.

Against this backdrop, here are a few hidden gems that remain cheap and have solid growth potential.

goeasy stock

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is one of the top TSX stocks to buy now for its attractive valuation. Despite its impressive track record of solid growth and strong fundamentals, the market is undervaluing this Canadian financial services company. Currently, its shares trade at a next 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of around eight, a level that suggests it could be a hidden gem, especially when you consider its potential for sustained earnings growth in the double digits.

goeasy operates in the subprime lending space and has proven its ability to thrive in this niche. Over the past five years, the company’s sales have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 19%. Moreover, its earnings have increased at a CAGR of nearly 26%, outpacing revenue growth.

That upward momentum has been reflected in its stock price, which has surged more than 212% over the last five years. Moreover, its solid profitability has driven a consistent increase in its dividend. goeasy has paid a dividend every year for the past 21 years and has increased it for 11 consecutive years, making it a dependable income stock.

goeasy’s dominance in Canada’s subprime lending market, expansion of its consumer loan portfolio, diversified funding sources, and solid underwriting practices position it well to scale rapidly while maintaining profitability.

In summary, goeasy offers a compelling mix of value, growth, and income. Its low valuation, strong earnings trajectory, and consistent shareholder returns make it a top pick for creating wealth.

WELL Health

Investors seeking a high-quality stock with an attractive valuation could consider WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL). This digital healthcare company has been performing well, led by steady demand for its omnichannel patient care services. Moreover, its strategic acquisitions have accelerated its growth and broadened its footprint.

Despite its solid operational performance, WELL Health’s stock appears significantly undervalued. Currently, it trades at a near-historical low NTM enterprise value-to-sales ratio of just one. This discounted valuation presents a compelling opportunity for investors.

WELL Health’s growth story shows no signs of slowing down. Besides organic growth, WELL Health will benefit from its acquisitions. The company recently acquired a stake in HEALWELL AI, which will enhance its scale. Moreover, it remains focused on expanding its footprint in Canada, particularly in its patient care and technology services segments.

Operationally, WELL Health continues to streamline operations to improve profitability. Moreover, it is strengthening its financial position by reducing debt. Furthermore, WELL Health’s focus on minimizing share dilution is a positive aspect.

Given its solid growth, improving fundamentals, and attractively low valuation, WELL Health Technologies offers a combination of growth and value.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Value Stocks to Buy When Everyone Else Is Selling

| Adam Othman

The top Canadian value stocks like Air Canada and Suncor are well-positioned for investors to buy for long-term capital gains-induced…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 40% Year to Date to Buy for Lifetime Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might be down, but don't count it out, especially with a dividend to consider.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Do you need an income boost? Here are three great Canadian stocks that will deliver passive income and capital gains…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two pipeline companies generate stable and predictable cash flows, pay dividends consistently, and offer higher yields.

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

High Dividend, Monthly Payouts: An 8.7% Opportunity

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This royalty stock is suitable for income-focused investors seeking high yield and monthly dividends.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Double Your Money? Top 2 Canadian Stocks in a Tariff-Sensitive Market

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Canadian stocks with outsized gains amid trade tensions are ideal options for tariff-weary investors.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

How to Use $10,000 to Transform a TFSA Into a Cash-Pumping Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a TFSA that doesn't give up? Then consider this method, and this stock.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

A $7,000 TFSA Strategy That Focuses on Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

Investors can generate steady passive income and build a TFSA portfolio for retirement.

Read more »