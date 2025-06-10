Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Delicious TSX Dividend Knight Down 12% I’m Sinking My Teeth Into

1 Delicious TSX Dividend Knight Down 12% I’m Sinking My Teeth Into

Dividend knights are some of the safest investments, but this one is a top choice while on sale.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Concept of multiple streams of income

Source: Getty Images

When a reliable dividend stock drops in price, it often means one thing for long-term investors: opportunity. That’s exactly what we’re seeing with Capital Power (TSX:CPX) right now. It’s one of those dependable utility stocks that doesn’t make flashy headlines but keeps doing its job quarter after quarter. And after falling about 12% from its 52-week high, it’s looking like a magnificent buy.

About Capital Power

Capital Power is based in Edmonton and generates electricity from a mix of sources, including natural gas, wind, and solar. It operates across North America and has been steadily expanding its reach in both Canada and the U.S. The recent drop in share price isn’t tied to a collapse in its fundamentals; it’s more a reflection of market jitters and sector-wide weakness in utilities as interest rates stay higher for longer. That’s the kind of dip which makes dividend investors take notice.

As of early June 2025, Capital Power trades around $55.50 per share, down from a high of $68.73. At this price, the dividend yield is about 4.6%, which is significantly higher than the TSX average. The company pays $0.6519 per share every quarter, or about $2.61 per year. That kind of income, if reinvested, could compound nicely over time. It’s no wonder investors often refer to utility stocks like this as dividend knights. In fact, a $20,000 investment could create $939.60 in annual income at these prices!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
CPX.TO$55.50360$2.61$939.60Quarterly$19,980

Is it stable?

What makes Capital Power different is how it balances stable income with growth. In the most recent earnings report for Q1 2025, it brought in $988 million in revenue. That’s down a bit from the same quarter in 2024, when it reported $1.1 billion. But don’t let that number throw you off. The dividend stock has been restructuring its portfolio and ramping up acquisitions, which sometimes affects short-term figures. Net income was $151 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, down from $205 million last year. But again, digging deeper reveals a healthier picture.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), which gives a better sense of ongoing operations, rose to $367 million from $279 million a year ago. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) climbed to $218 million from $142 million. That kind of increase shows the core business is actually performing well, even with market noise in the background.

And the growth strategy is very much intact. Earlier this year, Capital Power announced the acquisition of two natural gas-fired facilities in the U.S. PJM market for US$2.2 billion. That added 2.2 GW of generation capacity, which means more long-term revenue and cash flow. These are the kinds of strategic moves that make dividend growth possible.

More to come

In fact, management reaffirmed its guidance of 6% annual dividend growth through 2025. That’s a huge deal. Not only is the dividend yield solid, but the dividend stock baked in future increases. If you’re looking to turn steady income into long-term wealth, those raises add up fast.

Analysts agree the dividend stock looks undervalued. The average 12-month price target is around $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of nearly 13%. That’s before factoring in any dividends. So if you’re reinvesting those payouts, your actual return could be even higher.

There’s always some risk when buying into any stock, even a utility. Interest rates could stay high longer than expected, which tends to weigh on utility valuations. But Capital Power has handled past rate cycles with discipline, managing debt wisely and continuing to invest in future capacity.

Bottom line

For anyone building a passive income portfolio, now is a great time to consider loading up on Capital Power. The dividend stock is down, but the business remains solid. It pays a strong dividend that’s likely to keep rising. And it gives you exposure to both traditional and renewable energy assets, which means diversification within a single investment. It’s not every day you get the chance to buy a dividend knight at a discount. But when you do, it makes sense to take the opportunity and hold on for decades.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Capital Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The $21,000 TFSA Portfolio Building Method for Long-Term Success

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is a tax-advantaged account and was built for long-term financial success.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

This Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Is Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, this blue-chip TSX dividend stock trades at a discount to consensus price targets.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $7,000 TFSA Approach That Focuses on Quality and Value

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces risk while delivering a decent yield on TFSA savings.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 5.7% Dividend Stock Trades at a Rare Discount

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are dividend stocks, and then there are valuable dividend growers stock analysts see becoming major growers.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Meet the Monster TSX Stock Still Crushing the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a TSX stock that's already shown massive growth? Consider this one, which has even more to come.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Metro Inc While it’s Below $110?

| Andrew Button

Metro Inc (TSX:MRU) is Canada's challenger grocery store.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Are These 2 TSX Stocks Smart Investments for Dividend Income?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two TSX stocks if you want to ignore the noise and uncertainty and want…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

I’d Consider These 5 Dividend Stocks for a $10,000 Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a perfect portfolio? These dividend stocks are certainly the top choices to consider.

Read more »