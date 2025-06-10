Member Login
Home » Investing » Should You Buy Metro Inc While it’s Below $110?

Should You Buy Metro Inc While it’s Below $110?

Metro Inc (TSX:MRU) is Canada’s challenger grocery store.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store

Source: Getty Images

Metro Inc (TSX:MRU) has delivered a decent performance in the last five years. In that period, its stock has risen 82% while paying a modest dividend (1.4%). Overall, the total return has been decent.

As of Friday’s market close, Metro stock was in the midst of a minor dip. Closing at $104.69, it was down 2.2% from its prior high — just a few pennies below $110. So, the stock is a little cheaper than it was at all-time highs. Given this, it’s worth asking whether the stock is a worthy dip buy while it’s below $110.

What Metro does

Metro is a network of grocery stores and pharmacies operating in Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick. The company competes with Loblaw and Sobeys in these markets. The basic economics of the grocery business is well known: buy food from a wholesaler and try to sell it at a higher price. Be this as it may, Metro has some differentiators. Its regional focus makes it able to quickly adapt to local tastes. It has its own brands, similar to President’s Choice and Our Compliments. Finally, it is a leaner operation than Loblaw or Sobeys (Empire), with lower costs. These factors might give Metro an edge over its larger competitors.

One nice thing about Grocery stores is that they are inflation-resistant. Generally, they are quite able to pass rising input prices on to customers. At a time when Canada and the U.S. are both running huge deficits, that’s a factor worth keeping in mind: immense government spending tends to fuel inflation.

Growth

Over the last few years, Metro has delivered what could be called “slow but steady” growth. In the trailing 12-month period, its revenue increased 2.3%, its earnings increased 7%, and its free cash flow increased 32%. Over the last five years, its revenue compounded at 5%, its earnings compounded at 6% and its free cash flow compounded at 9%. These are not exactly explosive rates of growth here, but they are pretty consistent.

Profitability

Next up, we have profitability. Metro scores pretty well here, too. The company’s gross margin is 19%, its net margin is 4.6%, its free cash flow margin is 3.3%, and its return on equity is 14.3%. These metrics might not look sky-high, but it’s important to remember that grocery stores are famed for having razor-thin margins, and these margins could be better described as “butter knife thin.” So, MRU is comparatively profitable for its sector.

Valuation

Last but not least, we can consider the valuation. Metro’s multiples are about typical for the TSX right now. Examples include the folllowing:

  • Price-to-earnings: 23.
  • Price-to-sales: 1.08.
  • Price-to-book: 3.2.
  • Price-to-cash flow: 14.35.

Taking growth into account, Metro certainly isn’t a “dirt-cheap” stock, but it isn’t outrageously pricey either. So, I’d say those buying below $110 will not get a terrible result.

Foolish bottom line: Metro Inc

Going by financials and valuation multiples, Metro stock is a so-so opportunity — not pricey, but not cheap; not growing fast, but not shrinking; not ultra-profitable, but profitable for a grocery store. On the whole, I’d pass, but I wouldn’t consider those buying the stock crazy. Do remember my point about inflation from earlier in the article, though: North American governments are spending like crazy, and in periods of elevated inflation, grocery stores really shine. So, maybe MRU merits further research

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

The $21,000 TFSA Portfolio Building Method for Long-Term Success

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TFSA is a tax-advantaged account and was built for long-term financial success.

Read more »

Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset
Dividend Stocks

This Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Is Poised for a Massive Comeback in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Down almost 50% from all-time highs, this blue-chip TSX dividend stock trades at a discount to consensus price targets.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $7,000 TFSA Approach That Focuses on Quality and Value

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces risk while delivering a decent yield on TFSA savings.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

1 Delicious TSX Dividend Knight Down 12% I’m Sinking My Teeth Into

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend knights are some of the safest investments, but this one is a top choice while on sale.

Read more »

shoppers in an indoor mall
Dividend Stocks

This 5.7% Dividend Stock Trades at a Rare Discount

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are dividend stocks, and then there are valuable dividend growers stock analysts see becoming major growers.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Meet the Monster TSX Stock Still Crushing the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a TSX stock that's already shown massive growth? Consider this one, which has even more to come.

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Are These 2 TSX Stocks Smart Investments for Dividend Income?

| Adam Othman

Take a closer look at these two TSX stocks if you want to ignore the noise and uncertainty and want…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

I’d Consider These 5 Dividend Stocks for a $10,000 Income Portfolio

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a perfect portfolio? These dividend stocks are certainly the top choices to consider.

Read more »