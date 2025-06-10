Member Login
Why a $40,000 Portfolio Needs These Key Components

A stock portfolio must have key components to maximize returns and accumulate significant wealth.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
data analyze research

People invest in stocks because the potential returns are higher than those of other financial instruments. However, you need to understand that stock investing comes with greater risk. Building a $40,000 portfolio is worthwhile, if not rewarding, provided you have the key components to maximize returns. To that end, keep these three investment tips in mind.

1. Take a long-term view

The TSX is the supermarket of stocks for Canadian investors. Significant wealth accumulation is possible if you stay in the market longer and avoid short-term trades. A typical long-term holding is three to five years. You can ride out the volatility or ups and downs while benefitting from the power of compounding or long-term growth.

2. Ensure diversification

Don’t put your eggs in one basket applies in the stock market. Diversification or investing in companies from various sectors is essential because it allows you to balance risk and growth. Stock prices constantly fluctuate and some sectors are sensitive to or resilient against certain headwinds.

3. Choose high-quality stocks

Risk management goes hand in hand with the choice of stocks. Poor investment decisions can lead to losses or lower your chances of achieving financial success. Don’t pick randomly; instead limit your choices to high-quality stocks. Large-cap stocks with lengthy dividend track records are logical choices.

Matured or established companies are time-tested. They are too large to fail and have withstood harsh economic conditions or financial crises. Investors have capital protection and the dividend income serves as a hedge against inflation. While share prices sometimes drop, they eventually rebound.

Anchor stock 

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) is the ideal core holding or anchor stock in a $40,000 portfolio. This $180.1 billion financial institution is the largest company on the TSX. Moreover, the 161-year-old bank has been paying dividends for 155 years and counting.

On May 30, 2025, the Big Bank announced a 4% dividend increase. At $174.61 per share, you can partake in the safe and secure 3.5% dividend. Additionally, over nearly 50.5 years, the stock’s overall return was 74,183.56%, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%.  

RBC has consistently displayed strong financial performance and profitability over decades. In Q2 fiscal 2025 (three months ending April 30, 2025), total revenue and net income rose 10.7% and 11.1% year-over-year respectively to $15.7 billion and $4.4 billion. The provision for credit losses (PCL) increased by 55% to $1.4 billion from the same period last year.

The increase in loan-loss provision is in preparation for a potentially tariff-weary economy. However, President and CEO, David McKay said RBC will release the allowance if the bank is wrong with the assessment.

Industry titan   

Energy is TSX’s second-heavyweight sector after financial services. Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a suitable backup to RBC in a $40,000 portfolio. The $138.9 billion industry titan is a prolific source of passive income. At $63.70 per share, current investors enjoy a plus-7.6% market-beating year-to-date gain on top of the generous 5.9% dividend.

Performance-wise, ENB’s total return in 41.4 years is 77,795.4% (14.4% CAGR). The clincher, or compelling reason to invest, is 30 consecutive years of dividend increases. Its $23 billion secured growth capital, entering service through 2027, assures continued business growth.

Become wealthy

Stock investing is a reliable way to turn your capital into a fortune. You can become wealthy as long as you have the key components in your investment portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

