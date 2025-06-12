Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Building a $10,000 Portfolio With Long-Term Vision

Building a $10,000 Portfolio With Long-Term Vision

With $10,000 and a long-term vision, you can build a solid portfolio by picking stocks that grow with time and reward your patience.

Jitendra Parashar
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

The Foolish Investing Philosophy is built mainly on patience, conviction, and a long-term view. If you are starting with $10,000, you have more than enough to create a strong, balanced portfolio that can grow steadily over time. It is not about chasing quick wins or reacting to every market move. It is about owning great businesses and letting them do the heavy lifting.

In this article, I’ll walk through how to allocate a $10,000 portfolio with a long-term mindset and highlight two quality stocks that could help bring that vision to life.

Staying calm with long-term vision

When markets swing wildly, it’s easy to panic or feel the urge to sell and run. But long-term investing is not about reacting to headlines or short-term noise. It’s about trusting your plan and letting time do its work. A calm, steady mindset can help you ride through market dips without losing sleep or making emotional decisions. And over time, that kind of discipline can let your money grow and compound quietly in the background.

One simple way to keep that vision intact is by building a well-diversified portfolio from the start. If I’m working with $10,000, I’d consider dividing it evenly between reliable dividend-paying stocks and promising growth stocks. The income from dividend stocks can offer some stability, while growth picks can boost the portfolio’s long-term upside. This balance should help me stay invested with confidence, knowing that while one part of my portfolio generates passive income, the other part is focused on long-term capital gains.

Now, let me quickly highlight two of the best Canadian stocks you can consider adding to your $10,000 portfolio.

A safe dividend stock to consider now

A top dividend stock that might fit well in a long-term portfolio is Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). As one of Canada’s largest banks, it serves millions across North America with services ranging from personal banking and insurance to wealth management and investment advice.

TD stock is currently trading at $95.98 per share with a market cap of $166.6 billion and pays a quarterly dividend with a solid 4.3% annualized yield. The stock has gained over 27% in the last year and continues to ride momentum into 2025.

While TD’s earnings per share dipped slightly in its latest fiscal quarter (ended in April 2025), the bank remains focused on simplifying operations, growing deposits, and investing in digital upgrades. For long-term investors, this focus could keep delivering value year after year, even when markets hit rough patches.

And a top Canadian growth stock for a balanced portfolio

A smart pick for long-term growth could be Aritzia (TSX:ATZ). This Vancouver-based fashion house is known for its in-house labels and personalized shopping experience across North America. ATZ stock has surged nearly 90% over the past year and is currently trading at $68.48 per share, giving it a market cap of $7.9 billion.

In its latest fiscal quarter (ended in February), Aritzia saw its revenue climb over 31% year over year, with strong gains in both retail and e-commerce channels. What’s more encouraging was the 156% jump in adjusted quarterly profit, which showed the business is scaling well. For a long-term investor, Aritzia’s focus on consistent expansion, paired with a healthy balance sheet and continued U.S. growth, makes it a really attractive growth stock worth holding onto for years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Aritzia and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

