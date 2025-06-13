Building a $42,000 TFSA That Generates Passive Income

Building a $42,000 Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) portfolio for generating passive income without tax worries involves investing in top Canadian dividend stocks. These TSX stocks have solid dividend payment and growth history, supported by their fundamentally strong businesses, growing earnings base, and sustainable payouts.

Moreover, TFSA investors should focus on diversifying their TFSA portfolio to spread risk and generate steady income in all market conditions. For instance, investors could consider blue-chip stocks such as Enbridge (TSX:ENB), Fortis (TSX:FTS), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). These companies have resilient businesses, which enable them to generate stable earnings regardless of market conditions, thereby rewarding shareholders through consistent dividend increases.

Notably, energy infrastructure giant Enbridge has increased its dividend consistently for three decades. Moreover, the company aims for mid-single-digit growth in its annual dividend in the long term. Similarly, Canadian electric utility company Fortis has raised dividends for 51 consecutive years and is expected to continue growing them by 4-6% annually through 2029, driven by its expanding rate base.

Moreover, the Canadian banking giant Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by about 7% annually since 2014. Its high-quality assets, strong deposit base, and operational efficiency will drive future earnings, supporting higher payouts.

Besides these top TSX dividend-paying stocks, let’s look at a few more names that offer resilient payouts and attractive yields to generate tax-free passive income.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is an attractive stock for building a passive-income portfolio. Its highly diversified portfolio of renewable power assets, substantial operating capacity, and long-term, inflation-linked contracts position it well to generate solid funds from operations, which enables it to pay higher dividends.

Notably, the company has increased its distributions by at least 5% annually for the past 14 years and currently offers a high yield of 5.8%.

Brookfield Renewables is well-positioned for future growth thanks to its large development pipeline, rising demand for renewable energy, and a highly contracted portfolio with an average term of 14 years. Moreover, about 70% of its contracts are tied to inflation, supporting organic growth. In addition, its low operating costs and ongoing asset recycling efforts further strengthen its growth prospects.

Thanks to its resilient earnings base, Brookfield’s management expects to deliver a total return of 12% to 15% annually in the long term, implying that the company can continue to grow its dividend at a healthy pace.

In short, its consistent dividend growth history, sustainable payouts, high yield, and visibility into future payments make it a solid investment for TFSA investors seeking steady passive income.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is another top pick for investors seeking dependable, long-term passive income. The telecom leader has a strong track record of rewarding shareholders. Telus has raised its quarterly dividend 27 times since 2011. Moreover, it currently offers a juicy 7.5% dividend yield.

Telus plans to grow its dividends by 3%–8% annually through 2028 while keeping a healthy payout ratio of 60–75% of free cash flow.

Notably, its ability to profitably expand its user base, low churn rate, and disciplined capital spending will support future dividend payments. Moreover, Telus is investing in network upgrades and spectrum to stay competitive and expand its 5G offering. Additionally, its focus on diversifying the revenue base and reducing costs bodes well for growth, enabling the company to consistently reward its shareholders.