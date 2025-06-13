Want income and growth? Then consider these three options analysts continue to drool over.

Need $1,000 Each Month? How Much You Need to Invest in a TFSA

Many Canadians dream of earning $1,000 a month in passive income. For those using a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), that dream is tax-free. But how much do you really need to invest to make it happen? The answer depends on which stocks you choose and how much they pay. Today, we’ll look at three solid dividend-paying stocks on the TSX, and figure out how much you’d need to invest in each one to hit that $1,000 monthly goal.

Goeasy

Goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a major player in non-prime consumer lending. It helps Canadians access credit when traditional banks say no. That includes personal loans and leasing furniture or appliances. It’s been around for years and has a reputation for strong performance and rising dividends.

In the first quarter of 2025, the lender posted revenue of $318 million, up 22% from the same time last year. Net income came in at $52.6 million, with earnings per share of $3.08. That’s up from $2.73 in Q1 2024. The dividend stock currently trades around $155 and offers a dividend yield of 3.8%.

The dividend stock has raised its dividend every year for almost a decade, and its payout ratio remains sustainable. If you’re comfortable with a bit more risk for more growth, goeasy could be a strong pick.

EIF

Then there’s Exchange Income (TSX:EIF). It’s a unique dividend stock with operations in aerospace and aviation services, as well as manufacturing.

In Q1 2025, the acquisition-oriented company reported revenue of $668.3 million, up 11% year over year. However, net income dipped slightly to $9.6 million from $11.8 million in Q1 2024, mostly due to acquisition costs and some seasonal slowdowns. The dividend is paid monthly and currently yields about 4.6%. Exchange Income has a long track record of paying dividends and growing through smart acquisitions. It’s not as high-growth as goeasy, but it’s dependable.

Transcontinental

Finally, we have Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A). This dividend stock used to be known for its printing business, but now it’s more focused on packaging. In Q2 2025, it brought in $703 million in revenue and net earnings of $24.4 million.

While print still brings in revenue, it’s the packaging division that’s helping the company evolve. An investment may appeal to conservative investors who prefer a lower-risk business model. The dividend has remained stable, though it hasn’t shown the kind of rapid growth that goeasy offers.

Bottom line

So how much do you really need? The short answer for a mix of the three is a total investment of $263,085 at writing. Overall, it depends on the stock. Exchange Income gets you there the fastest, while Transcontinental takes longer. Goeasy lands in the middle but offers more long-term upside. Here’s how investors might want to break it down for the best passive income, earning just under $12,000 a year, at $11,563 or $963.55 each month.

Company Price Dividend/yr Shares Invested Income/yr EIF $57.83 $2.64 3,500 $202,400 $9,240 TCL.A $21.16 $0.90 2,500 $52,900 $2,250 GSY $155.70 $1.46 50 $7,785 $73 Total $263,085 $11,563

Achieving a $1,000 monthly income in a TFSA isn’t easy, but it’s definitely possible with the right combination of high-yield stocks and a long-term mindset. Whether you focus on growth, stability, or a mix of both, knowing your numbers is the first step. Let your TFSA work smarter, not harder.