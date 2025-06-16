2 No-Brainer Gold Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

With gold shining brighter than ever, these two Canadian gold stocks look like smart buys for long-term investors.

Macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on global markets in 2025, and that has been good news for gold investors. With spot prices now sitting at US$3,433 per ounce, gold has reclaimed its role as a safe haven during turbulent times. For Canadians looking to take advantage of this trend, you do not need thousands of dollars to get started. Even with just $500, you can gain exposure to high-quality gold stocks that are well-positioned to benefit from rising prices.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top gold stocks that offer a smart way to benefit from surging gold prices while the market continues to wrestle with interest rates and global risk.

B2Gold stock

The first one to consider is B2Gold (TSX:BTO). It’s a Vancouver-based gold producer with operations in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines, as well as an exciting new project in northern Canada.

BTO stock is currently trading at $5.11 per share with a market cap of $6.7 billion and has climbed nearly 45% over the past year. It also offers an annualized dividend yield of 2.1%, which is paid quarterly.

In the first quarter of 2025, B2Gold delivered strong production numbers and exceeded expectations on costs. During the quarter, it produced over 192,000 ounces of gold, beating its targets across all three active mines. This helped push its all-in-sustaining costs lower than planned, which could be great news for its long-term profitability.

Moreover, its Goose Project in Nunavut is on track to pour its first gold by the end of June. That could be a game-changer for its future production, as the site is expected to average 300,000 ounces annually from 2026 through 2031.

B2Gold also continues to explore opportunities to expand production at its other sites, including a promising deposit in Namibia and a potential new mine in Colombia. With no debt on its books and a strong financial base, BTO is clearly prioritizing long-term sustainability over short-term gains.

G Mining Ventures stock

The second gold stock worth a closer look right now is G Mining Ventures (TSX:GMIN). This Canadian firm mainly focuses on developing high-potential precious metal projects, with its flagship Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil and early-stage growth at the Oko West and Gurupi sites.

G Mining’s stock has been one of the top TSX performers this year, more than doubling in the last 12 months. GMIN is currently trading at $19.96 per share with a market cap of about $4.5 billion.

In the March 2025 quarter, G Mining produced over 35,000 ounces of gold at an all-in-sustaining cost of just US$960 per ounce, which is well below the industry average. As a result, the company ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of US$149 million and generated US$36 million in free cash flow.

With its Tocantinzinho plant expected to hit full capacity by mid-year and a potential construction decision at Oko West later in 2025, G Mining is continuing to focus on long-term growth. For patient investors looking to ride the momentum in gold, this stock could offer an attractive upside as its projects mature.