Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

The $109,000 TFSA Milestone: How Do You Stack Up?

The lifetime TFSA limit just crossed six figures. Here is why that matters, and how one quality Canadian stock could help you make the most of it.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • As of January 1, 2026, the cumulative lifetime TFSA contribution room for eligible Canadians reached $109,000, a meaningful milestone that most account holders have not yet maximized.
  • The majority of Canadians are leaving significant wealth on the table by keeping TFSA funds in cash or low-yield instruments rather than quality equities.
  • OR Royalties, a Montreal-based precious metals royalty company, just posted record quarterly revenue of $102.8 million and raised its dividend by 18.2%, making it a compelling candidate for tax-sheltered, long-term compounding.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) just entered six-figure territory.

As of January 1, 2026, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) held the annual contribution limit steady at $7,000. That matches the limit from the prior two years.

But the cumulative effect is significant: any Canadian who has been eligible since the program launched in 2009 now has $109,000 in total lifetime contribution room.

Every dollar of growth, every dividend, every capital gain earned inside the TFSA belongs entirely to you. So here is the honest question: Are you making the most of it?

gold prices rise and fall

Source: Getty Images

Why most TFSAs are quietly underperforming

CRA data shows year after year that only a small fraction of eligible taxpayers fully max out their accounts. The average TFSA balance sits far below the lifetime limit, often dragged down by unused room and low-return assets.

And that second point is the real problem.

Millions of Canadians park their TFSA money in cash savings or Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). Investing in GICs is ideal for those who have a low-risk appetite, such as retirees. However, this instrument struggles to outpace inflation over time.

Own stocks such as OR Royalties in the TFSA

If you are looking for a quality Canadian company to own in a TFSA, take a closer look at OR Royalties (TSX:OR).

OR Royalties, formerly known as Osisko Gold Royalties, is a Montreal-based precious metals royalty and streaming company founded in 2014.

The company does not operate mines directly. Instead, it acquires royalties and streams on producing and development-stage assets, collecting a percentage of revenue from its partners. This business model benefits from low overhead, minimal capital expenditure, and very high margins.

In Q1 2026, OR Royalties reported record revenue of US$102.8 million and a cash margin of almost 97%. It ended the quarter with US$94.9 million in cash and a debt-free balance sheet.

Chief Executive Officer Jason Attew described Q1 as “an impressive start” to the year, citing strong performance from the asset base alongside robust precious metals pricing.

The dividend story is equally compelling. OR Royalties just raised its base quarterly dividend by 18.2% to $0.065 per common share, payable July 15, 2026. The royalty company has now paid dividends for 46 consecutive quarters and offers shareholders a yield of 0.8%.

Beyond current performance, OR Royalties has been actively building its future asset base. In 2026, the company announced four new transactions, acquiring 13 new royalties and committing $438.5 million in new investments.

Key among them is an expanded 6% net smelter return royalty at Spring Valley in Nevada, a fully funded and fully permitted development asset expected to generate approximately 10,000 gold-equivalent ounces (GEOs) annually once in production, around 2028. Sell-side analysts calculated an average internal rate of return of 8.6% at spot prices for that deal.

The company’s annual GEO delivery guidance for 2026 is 80,000 to 90,000 GEOs, and management expects relatively balanced performance across the remaining quarters.

With roughly 75% of its producing GEOs in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, and Australia, OR Royalties carries a level of geopolitical safety that investors in the royalty space increasingly appreciate.

The Foolish takeaway

The $109,000 TFSA milestone is a reminder of what the Canadian government has handed every eligible investor: a generational wealth-building tool. But the tool only works if you use it correctly.

Check your contribution room through the CRA’s My Account portal. Then think hard about how you are using the space you already have. If it is sitting in cash, today is a reasonable day to change that.

Companies like OR Royalties, with record revenue, a growing dividend, and a built-out pipeline of future GEOs, are precisely the kind of business that compounds well inside a tax-free account.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Or Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

gold prices rise and fall
Metals and Mining Stocks

My #1 Forever TFSA Stock and Why I’ll Never Let It Go

| Jitendra Parashar

This gold-focused royalty stock could be a strong long-term TFSA holding for patient investors.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Tech Stocks

Here’s the 3-Stock TFSA Strategy I’d Use in 2026

| Puja Tayal

Find out how to navigate the stock market in 2026. Discover strategies to invest in high-performing Canadian stocks.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Mining Stock Down 37% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Aditya Raghunath

This gold miner is gushing cash, sitting on a fortress balance sheet, and trading well off its high. I think…

Read more »

panning for gold uncovers nuggets and flakes
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Ideal TSX Gold Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX gold stock offers gold exposure without the same operating risk as a miner.

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks That Could Win if Inflation Stays Hot

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Inflation is proving stubborn again. These three TSX hard-asset stocks offer different ways to hedge rising costs.

Read more »

drinker sniffs wine in a glass
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks Billionaires Are Buying in Bulk

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaire-linked buying isn’t a signal to copy, but it can spotlight stocks where the market may be underpricing the next…

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

Strong industry demand and ambitious expansion plans could help these Canadian stocks deliver solid long-term returns.

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Metals and Mining Stocks

The $109,000 TFSA Benchmark: Are You Ahead or Behind?

| Aditya Raghunath

The 2026 TFSA lifetime limit has hit $109,000. One under-the-radar royalty stock could be exactly what your account needs right…

Read more »