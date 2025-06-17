Member Login
1 Ultra-Safe Utility Dividend Stock Down 59% From All-Time Highs to Buy Right Away

This utility stock certainly has a lot going for it — especially that monthly dividend.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Canadians are feeling uneasy about their finances, and it’s not hard to understand why. During uncertain times like this, safe, dividend-paying stocks can be a comfort. Utility stocks can be the perfect option in this case. One dividend stock that stands out as both dependable and undervalued is Northland Power (TSX:NPI).

NPI

Northland Power is one of Canada’s most established renewable energy producers. It owns and operates wind farms, solar installations, and natural gas facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia. While the energy sector can be volatile, Northland’s business model is built on long-term contracts, reliable cash flow, and conservative growth. Right now, the stock is down about 15% from its 52-week high, trading around $21.20, which makes it an attractive opportunity for long-term investors.

The reason for the dip has less to do with the company and more to do with broader market sentiment. Investors have been jittery around interest rates, debt, and lower energy production in Europe. But the fundamentals remain solid. In its most recent earnings report for the first quarter of 2025, Northland reported $648.5 million in sales, compared to $754.9 million a year earlier. That drop was mainly due to weak wind conditions in its European offshore operations. Still, net income came in at $66.8 million or $0.25 per share, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was a strong $361 million.

Value and income

Cash flow remains healthy. The dividend stock generated $423 million in operating cash flow, up from $363 million last year. Free cash flow per share hit $0.60. That’s key for a utility-style stock like this because dividends are only as strong as the cash supporting them. Northland pays a dividend of $1.20 per year, or $0.10 per month, which translates to a yield of around 5.7%. That may not be the highest on the TSX, but it’s backed by real, sustainable earnings. Right now, a $10,000 investment could bring in $568.80 in annual income, or $47.40 every month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
NPI$21.07474$1.20$568.80Monthly$9,990.18

What makes Northland appealing is its mix of safety and forward momentum. It’s not a flashy growth stock, but it doesn’t need to be. Its diversified energy portfolio helps manage regional risk, and its long-term contracts smooth out revenue swings. Even in a quarter where wind output dropped, other segments stepped up. This stability is what long-term investors look for, especially when the goal is to earn income without too much drama.

Considerations

Northland’s debt is high, with a debt-to-equity ratio of around 180%. That might seem alarming at first glance, but it’s common in the utility space, where capital-intensive projects are financed over many years. What matters is whether the dividend stock can cover its interest and maintain access to credit. So far, Northland has shown it can do both. As of the latest report, it had over $1.1 billion in available liquidity.

Analysts also seem optimistic. Recent ratings from the major banks include several outperform calls and price targets in the $24 to $28 range. That would suggest decent upside potential from today’s prices, especially if energy production rebounds and interest rates start to fall. The long-term trend toward renewable energy also works in Northland’s favour. Governments and businesses around the world continue to invest in green infrastructure, and companies like Northland are positioned to benefit from that demand.

Bottom line

For investors looking to add a safe, income-generating stock, Northland is a strong contender. It offers a stable dividend, solid cash flow, and exposure to a growing global sector. While it may not shoot the lights out, it provides peace of mind. And in a year when more Canadians are worried about their money, that kind of dependability is exactly what many portfolios need.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

