CPP Alone Isn’t Enough: How Dividend Stocks Can Bridge the Retirement Gap

For many Canadians, the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is expected to be a cornerstone of retirement income. But relying on it alone could leave you far short of what’s needed for a comfortable retirement — especially in cities like Toronto or Vancouver where living costs can be sky-high.

That’s where dividend stocks come in. With a bit of foresight and strategy, they can become a powerful tool to help bridge the retirement income gap.

The cold reality of CPP

CPP is a contributory, earnings-based system designed to provide a modest base income in retirement. While it’s managed by CPP Investments with the goal of maximizing returns and minimizing risk, the actual monthly payout for retirees may come as a shock.

As of January 2025, the maximum CPP payout at age 65 was $1,433 per month, but few retirees receive the maximum. In fact, the average payment as of October 2024 was just $899.67 a month, or about $10,796 a year. That’s not enough to cover even basic expenses in many parts of the country.

Your CPP payout depends on a number of factors:

When you start collecting (earlier or later than age 65)

How much and for how long you contributed

Your average earnings over your working life

Combine that with rising living costs, especially in major cities, and it becomes clear that CPP alone isn’t sufficient. For instance, a single person living in Toronto or Vancouver might spend upwards of $3,500/month, or $42,000/year, just to maintain a modest lifestyle.

Dividend stocks can boost your retirement income

Dividend-paying stocks can help fill that income gap — especially when you plan to buy and hold for a long time. By strategically buying during market corrections, you can lock in higher yields and generate more income over time.

Take Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) as an example. In early 2025, shares dipped to around $150 during a market pullback, offering a 3.9% dividend yield. As one of Canada’s largest and most diversified banks, Royal Bank has a strong track record of quality earnings and dividend payouts — even during economic downturns. Just months later, the stock rebounded over 15%, and while its current yield sits closer to 3.5% and the stock is fairly valued today, the income stream for early buyers is already paying off.

Another good retirement stock is Fortis (TSX:FTS). During the 2022 interest rate hikes, this utility stock — known for its reliability and annual dividend hikes — plunged more than 20%, hitting a low of about $45 per share. At that price, investors locked in a 5% yield from a company with decades of consistent dividend hikes. Today, Fortis trades roughly 45% higher but it remains fairly valued as its earnings have steadily risen, and the yield on cost for those early buyers is around 5.5%. Its dividend remains reliable, offering a yield of close to 3.8% today.

Additionally, both Royal Bank and Fortis pay out eligible Canadian dividends that are taxed at lower rates in non-registered accounts compared to other income, including employment income, interest income, and foreign income.

The bottom line: Plan ahead, retire strong

These examples aren’t just historical trivia — they’re a playbook for building wealth and income in retirement. By consistently investing in quality dividend stocks and taking advantage of market downturns, Canadians can build a stream of passive income that complements CPP.

The earlier you start, the better. A well-diversified portfolio of dividend stocks can provide not only growth but also a dependable monthly income that adjusts for inflation through dividend increases.

CPP is a helpful start — but it was never meant to be your whole retirement plan. Wise stock picks over the long run can enhance your retirement lifestyle.