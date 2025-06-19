Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Divine Dividend Stock Down 18% From 52-Week Highs for Lifetime Income

1 Divine Dividend Stock Down 18% From 52-Week Highs for Lifetime Income

This energy stock has to be one of the best buys for dividend income as well as future growth.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

In a moment when Canadian investors are watching every dollar, finding a reliable dividend stock that’s also on sale can feel like striking gold. Northland Power (TSX:NPI) fits that bill. It’s a clean-energy company that’s trading about 18% below its 52-week high, yet it still pays a hefty monthly dividend. That mix of yield and discount makes it appealing for anyone building lifetime income.

About Northland Power

Northland Power delivers electricity from renewable and clean sources, like wind, solar, natural gas and battery storage projects. It operates in Canada and globally. As of writing, it trades at around $21.36, down roughly $3.29 from the 52-week high of $24.65, an 18 % drop off that peak. Despite the pullback, it continues to pay a consistent dividend of $1.20 per share annually, distributed in monthly payments of $0.10. That adds up to a yield of about 5.7%, well above many other TSX utility stocks.

The dividend stock’s May 2025 first-quarter results showed revenue of US$648.5 million and adjusted earnings of only US$0.25 per share. That was lower than the forecast of US$0.5882. Free cash flow also fell nearly 30% to about US$157 million. Still, it reaffirmed its guidance, noting strong demand for renewables and a new billion-dollar liquidity buffer for future projects. Trading at $21.36, it yields 5.68%, an attractive rate under today’s conditions.

Worth the buy?

So, why is it worth considering for lifetime income? First, it pays monthly. That smooth payment schedule helps match regular expenses. Second, the drop from its high provides a cushion if long-term recovery is in store. Analysts see upside: average 12-month targets near $26.89 suggest room for growth. Third, its payout is fully funded by cash flow, not debt, and payout ratios remain sustainable at around 32% to 33% of free cash flow. In fact, a $7,000 investment could bring in $396 annually, or $33 each month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
NPI$21.16330$1.20$396.00Monthly$6,982.80

Of course, there are risks. Falling short of earnings forecasts raises questions about growth projections. Heavy reliance on project pipelines and global energy policy means exposure to inflation, construction or geopolitical factors. Capital-intensive projects often require ongoing financing. But the stable monthly dividends and defensive utility nature can help balance those.

What happens if the share price dips further? The monthly yield will rise, making each new share more attractive for newer investors. If income is your priority, dips can be an opportunity. If the stock climbs back toward its high or beyond, you’ll benefit from both rising income and capital appreciation.

Bottom line

In uncertain times, especially with inflation still on people’s minds and interest rates unsettled, a discounted, high-yield monthly dividend stock is hard to ignore. Northland Power’s yield, global exposure and price pullback combine with yield and growth potential, just what many income-focused investors seek as part of a lifetime financial plan.

If you want a dividend stock that pays you every month, trades below prior highs and offers clean-energy exposure, Northland Power deserves a closer look. Its steady, tax-sheltered income stream could form a reliable pillar of financial security for years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How to Manage $35,000 in Your TFSA Investment Account During Retirement

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces capital risk while still providing attractive yield.

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Another 20 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to create income for decades, invest in essential stocks like these.

Read more »

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

1 Infrastructure Stock Down 10% to Buy Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's why this top TSX stock is the perfect investment to buy right now and hold for the long haul,…

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Stock Market

The Best $7,000 TFSA Investments for Current Market Conditions

| Kay Ng

There is no one-size-fits-all answer for where to park your $7,000 TFSA contribution. Aim to match your TFSA strategy to…

Read more »

Lights glow in a cityscape at night.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Still Offering Up Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks aren't just solid dividend payers, but undervalued at these levels.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Canadian Tire While It’s Below $200?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Tire stock's recovery from April lows is gaining momentum. Could shares be a good buy now?

Read more »

Forklift in a warehouse
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in June

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two industrial stocks that have shown stability in the current economic landscape are strong buys in June.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is up 14% in the past month. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »