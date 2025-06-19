1 Divine Dividend Stock Down 18% From 52-Week Highs for Lifetime Income

This energy stock has to be one of the best buys for dividend income as well as future growth.

In a moment when Canadian investors are watching every dollar, finding a reliable dividend stock that’s also on sale can feel like striking gold. Northland Power (TSX:NPI) fits that bill. It’s a clean-energy company that’s trading about 18% below its 52-week high, yet it still pays a hefty monthly dividend. That mix of yield and discount makes it appealing for anyone building lifetime income.

About Northland Power

Northland Power delivers electricity from renewable and clean sources, like wind, solar, natural gas and battery storage projects. It operates in Canada and globally. As of writing, it trades at around $21.36, down roughly $3.29 from the 52-week high of $24.65, an 18 % drop off that peak. Despite the pullback, it continues to pay a consistent dividend of $1.20 per share annually, distributed in monthly payments of $0.10. That adds up to a yield of about 5.7%, well above many other TSX utility stocks.

The dividend stock’s May 2025 first-quarter results showed revenue of US$648.5 million and adjusted earnings of only US$0.25 per share. That was lower than the forecast of US$0.5882. Free cash flow also fell nearly 30% to about US$157 million. Still, it reaffirmed its guidance, noting strong demand for renewables and a new billion-dollar liquidity buffer for future projects. Trading at $21.36, it yields 5.68%, an attractive rate under today’s conditions.

Worth the buy?

So, why is it worth considering for lifetime income? First, it pays monthly. That smooth payment schedule helps match regular expenses. Second, the drop from its high provides a cushion if long-term recovery is in store. Analysts see upside: average 12-month targets near $26.89 suggest room for growth. Third, its payout is fully funded by cash flow, not debt, and payout ratios remain sustainable at around 32% to 33% of free cash flow. In fact, a $7,000 investment could bring in $396 annually, or $33 each month!

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY INVESTMENT TOTAL NPI $21.16 330 $1.20 $396.00 Monthly $6,982.80

Of course, there are risks. Falling short of earnings forecasts raises questions about growth projections. Heavy reliance on project pipelines and global energy policy means exposure to inflation, construction or geopolitical factors. Capital-intensive projects often require ongoing financing. But the stable monthly dividends and defensive utility nature can help balance those.

What happens if the share price dips further? The monthly yield will rise, making each new share more attractive for newer investors. If income is your priority, dips can be an opportunity. If the stock climbs back toward its high or beyond, you’ll benefit from both rising income and capital appreciation.

Bottom line

In uncertain times, especially with inflation still on people’s minds and interest rates unsettled, a discounted, high-yield monthly dividend stock is hard to ignore. Northland Power’s yield, global exposure and price pullback combine with yield and growth potential, just what many income-focused investors seek as part of a lifetime financial plan.

If you want a dividend stock that pays you every month, trades below prior highs and offers clean-energy exposure, Northland Power deserves a closer look. Its steady, tax-sheltered income stream could form a reliable pillar of financial security for years to come.