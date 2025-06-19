3 Reasons Keyera Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

Keyera stock may not be leading the TSX in 2025, but its long-term growth prospects look stronger than ever.

Keyera (TSX:KEY) may be underperforming the TSX Composite Index in 2025, but that doesn’t change its long-term appeal. The stock has gained 1.2% year to date, compared with the index’s 7.4% rise, and is currently trading at $44.47 with a $10.2 billion market cap. That mixed performance follows a strong four-year run when Keyera stock gained 94%.

In this article, I’ll cover three big reasons why Keyera stock remains a must-buy for investors who care more about long-term consistency and dividend income than short-term spikes.

Infrastructure expansion efforts

The first main reason Keyera stock looks like a smart buy today is the massive infrastructure expansion it’s rolling out. Last month, the company gave the green light to build the KFS Frac III project, which is a huge addition to its Fort Saskatchewan facility. It’s expected to boost its fractionation capacity by around 60% once it’s done by mid-2028. And it’s not just a vague goal either, since most of this new capacity is already backed by solid, long-term contracts with strong counterparties.

That could be a big deal for anyone who wants stability in their investments as this expansion is built around demand that’s already there, and it fits perfectly into Keyera’s strategy to grow its fee-for-service earnings.

Strong cash flow and a healthy dividend

The second big reason to like Keyera stock right now is the way it consistently generates cash and rewards shareholders. In the first quarter of 2025, Keyera brought in $190 million in distributable cash flow, enough to easily cover its $0.52 per share dividend. Similarly, its payout ratio stayed at a comfortable 63%, clearly reflecting that the company isn’t overextending itself.

With its current annual dividend yield close to 5%, this stock could help you create a reliable source of passive income. And due to the gradual growth in its fee-for-service revenue, those dividends still have room to grow over time.

A deal that could accelerate its growth

The third key reason Keyera stock looks even more promising now is its recently announced game-changing $5.2 billion acquisition of Plains’ Canadian natural gas liquids (NGL) business. This move is likely to massively expand the company’s reach and give it a strong position across the entire NGL value chain, from western Canada all the way to eastern markets.

Moreover, the new assets are backed by long-term customer agreements and are expected to increase Keyera’s fee-based EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by around 50% in the first year after closing. That’s a major step up in scale, and it gives Keyera more options to grow.

Foolish takeaway

At first glance, Keyera stock may not seem like the most exciting pick. But once you look at its infrastructure expansion efforts and strategic acquisitions, it becomes clear that the company is gearing up for years of strong growth.

With expanding capacity, strong dividends, and smart acquisitions, Keyera is doing a lot right today. Given that, this energy stock could turn out to be a great performer in the long run, especially for long-term investors looking for consistency and healthy upside potential.