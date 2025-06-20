Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Missed the Rally? These 2 TSX Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

Missed the Rally? These 2 TSX Stocks Still Look Like Screaming Buys

Not every top-performing TSX stock is overbought yet — here are two worth keeping on your watchlist.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

The S&P/TSX Composite Index has been soaring in 2025, and you might be wondering if it’s too late to jump in. It’s a fair question. With so many stocks up double or triple digits this year, it’s easy to feel like there’s nothing left to buy. But markets are never that simple. Just because the index is flying high doesn’t mean every great stock has already peaked. Some of the best TSX stocks might just be getting warmed up, and you don’t have to unnecessarily overpay to own them today.

Let’s take a look at two TSX stocks that I still find screaming buys, even after they’ve risen sharply lately.

New Gold stock

So, let’s start with New Gold (TSX:NGD), a Toronto-headquartered gold and copper miner that’s been on a solid run lately. The stock has surged more than 140% in the last year and is currently trading at $6.59 per share with a market cap of $5.2 billion.

New Gold primarily operates two mines in Canada — Rainy River in Ontario and New Afton in British Columbia. In the first quarter of 2025, it produced over 52,000 ounces of gold and 13.6 million pounds of copper. These numbers may seem routine at first, but the big picture is far more promising. The company just delivered its fourth straight quarter of positive free cash flow, posting US$25 million in the first quarter despite spending over US$43 million on growth. This cash generation capability makes it even more attractive to long-term investors.

Its New Afton mine is also performing well as it delivered US$52 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter. And with its C-Zone development project progressing well, New Gold’s production is expected to ramp up even more in the second half of the year.

On top of all that, New Gold has recently refinanced its debt at more favourable terms. All these moves give it more flexibility to fund growth without financial stress. For long-term investors looking for improving fundamentals, NGD stock looks like it’s just getting started.

TransAlta stock

Now, let’s move to TransAlta (TSX:TA), a top TSX stock that still looks attractive even after a solid run over the past year. This Calgary-based utility stock has climbed 63% in the last 12 months and is now trading at $15.58 per share with a market cap of $4.6 billion. While it doesn’t offer a huge payout, TA stock still yields a modest annualized dividend of 1.7%.

In the first quarter of 2025, it generated $270 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and maintained a strong 94.9% operational availability across its fleet. Even with soft power prices in Alberta, its hedging strategy helped it cushion the negative impact. And although its quarterly earnings dipped year over year, the company reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

TransAlta’s recent partnership with Nova Clean Energy gives it access to U.S. renewable projects, while its push into data centres shows it’s thinking long term. Given these solid fundamentals, TransAlta still looks like a solid long-term pick.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

I’d Put My Whole $7,000 TFSA Into This Single Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are strong energy stocks, and then there's this dividend stock offering major growth and income.

Read more »

Skiier goes down the mountain on a sunny day
Stocks for Beginners

Meet the Magnificent TSX Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock is one of the best options out there, even while it continues to climb higher and higher.

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Stocks for Beginners

The $35,000 Stock Investment Strategy That Balances Risk and Opportunity

| Robin Brown

Wondering how to build a portfolio of stock investments? Here's a five-stock diversified portfolio you can hold for years ahead.

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

Want $549 in Annual Income? Invest $7,000 in This Stock in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to create some long-term growth, then certainly consider this top dividend stock offering monthly income.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Energy Stocks

1 Top Notch Canadian Stock Down 59% to Buy for Immediate Dividends

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is one of the best long-term holds out there, especially while it's down from 52-week highs.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

These 3 Canadian Stocks Are Undervalued and Built to Outperform

| Jitendra Parashar

These Canadian stocks are trading below what they’re worth and could reward investors willing to wait.

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 New Red Flags the CRA is Watching for Old Age Security Pensioners

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OAS payments can be an amazing income stream, but watch out for CRA warnings!

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks to Build Wealth Over the Next Decade

| Jitendra Parashar

From logistics to construction supplies, these TSX stocks could quietly build real wealth in your portfolio over the next 10…

Read more »