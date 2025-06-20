Member Login
Home » Investing » This Renewable Energy Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

This Renewable Energy Stock Could Be the Best Investment of the Decade

Down over 50% from all-time highs, FSLR is a renewable energy stock that trades at a discount to consensus estimates in June 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

Valued at a market cap of $15.4 billion, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock is down over 50% from all-time highs. Despite the ongoing pullback, the renewable energy stock has returned 188% to shareholders in the last five years.

Clean energy stocks have underperformed the broader market over the past year due to several factors, including elevated interest rates, increased competition, and policy changes.

Additionally, First Solar’s growth trajectory has decelerated markedly, with management projecting single-digit revenue growth through 2026, compared to historical growth rates that exceeded 25%.

However, the drawdown in FSLR stock allows you to gain exposure to a quality company trading at a cheap multiple. So, let’s see why this large-cap renewable energy stock could be the best investment of the decade.

Is FSLR stock a good buy right now?

First Solar is the only U.S.-headquartered, vertically integrated solar manufacturer, operating across three states with comprehensive domestic supply chain capabilities. This strategic positioning provides it with advantages in the current trade environment, given that the trade war has created challenges for international manufacturing competitors.

First Solar ended the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 with a backlog of 66.3 gigawatts (GW), securing 0.6 GW in new bookings at US$0.305 per watt. With 2.9 GW of module sales recorded in Q1 and production capacity of 4.0 GW, First Solar demonstrates strong operational execution despite market headwinds.

First Solar’s differentiated Cadmium Telluride technology enables counter-positioning against Chinese silicon-based manufacturers, while its vertically integrated operations provide cost advantages. The initial commercial production of CuRe technology represents a potential advancement in module performance and production efficiency.

Ongoing capacity expansion in Alabama and Louisiana strengthens domestic manufacturing capabilities, mitigating tariff risks. However, the company has adjusted its 2025 earnings per share (EPS) guidance to a range of US$12.50 to US$17.50, reflecting potential tariff impacts on its international operations.

First Solar’s strategic focus on optimizing international assets while expanding domestic capacity positions it to capitalize on favourable U.S. policies supporting renewable energy manufacturing.

CEO Mark Widmar emphasized that the U.S. will require 128 gigawatts of new capacity by 2029, with solar energy offering the fastest deployment timeline compared to natural gas (five years) or nuclear power (over a decade).

First Solar’s innovation framework focuses on enhancing core CadTel technology, advancing next-generation thin-film semiconductors, including perovskite technology, and developing tandem devices combining multiple semiconductors. The company completed limited commercial production of its CuRe technology, demonstrating promising improvements in its energy profile.

What’s next for the renewable energy stock?

First Solar reported record revenue of $4.2 billion in 2024, up 27% year over year. Comparatively, adjusted earnings rose by 55% to $12 per share.

Analysts tracking FSLR stock expect revenue to rise to $6.76 billion in 2027, indicating an annual growth rate of 17.5%. Moreover, adjusted EPS are forecast to increase to $ 28.50 in 2027, up more than 30% annually.

Today, FSLR stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 8.4 times, which is relatively inexpensive, considering its growth estimates. If it trades at 10 times forward earnings, the stock offers an upside potential of almost 100% over the next two years.

Given consensus price targets, FSLR stock trades at a 41% discount in June 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Energy Stocks

Where Will Pembina Pipeline Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Pembina Pipeline has been a popular dividend stock, so what can investors look forward to in the next few years?

Read more »

energy oil gas
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons Keyera Is a Must-Buy for Long-Term Investors

| Jitendra Parashar

Keyera stock may not be leading the TSX in 2025, but its long-term growth prospects look stronger than ever.

Read more »

alcohol
Energy Stocks

The $25,000 Approach to Building Lasting Wealth

| Adam Othman

Making the most of your investment requires making smart decisions. These two TSX stocks are excellent examples of stocks that…

Read more »

Dam of hydroelectric power plant in Canadian Rockies
Energy Stocks

2 Lower-Volatility Stocks That’ll Let You Sleep Easy for the Next 25 Years

| Joey Frenette

Hydro One (TSX:H) and another low-volatility stock that could come in handy once volatility returns.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Be in 3 Years?

| Puja Tayal

Enbridge stock is rapidly expanding its gas pipeline business and the next three years will define its position in the…

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Energy Stocks

1 Energy Stock up 28% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

CNQ stock is bouncing back from a big slump. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Pembina Pipeline: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Pembina Pipeline offers an attractive dividend yield. Should you buy now or wait?

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Energy Stocks

This Dividend Knight Has Grown Its Dividend for Over 50 Years!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis stock may not have the highest dividend yield out there, but it's certainly safe.

Read more »