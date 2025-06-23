Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Financial Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold Forever

3 Financial Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold Forever

Here are some financial stock ideas to diversify away from the big Canadian banks.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
| More on:
woman looks out at horizon

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian financial sector is often synonymous with the Big Five banks — but that’s far from the whole story. If you’re sitting on $3,000 and want to invest on top of these names with long-term upside potential, here are three TSX stocks that offer diversified exposure, growth, and income potential, making them excellent “buy-and-hold-forever” candidates.

Brookfield Asset Management: A cash machine with long-term growth

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is one of the largest alternative asset managers globally, with over US$1 trillion in assets under management (AUM) and a growing base of long-term institutional clients. Its AUM include infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, private equity, and credit.

Its business model is fee-based and capital-light: BAM earns management and performance fees from the assets it oversees, with recurring revenue streams that are highly scalable and durable.

What makes BAM an obvious long-term hold?

  • Secular tailwinds: Demand for infrastructure, clean energy, and private credit is increasing globally.
  • Inflation protection: Real assets like utilities and real estate often adjust with inflation, adding a hedge.
  • Dividend growth: With a decent dividend yield of 3.2% and a high dividend growth potential, the stock appeals to income and growth investors alike.

Backed by Brookfield Corporation (TSX:BN), BAM is built for longevity and scale. It’s a compelling compounder for those with a long-term investment horizon.

Intact Financial: Canada’s top P&C insurer

Intact Financial (TSX:IFC) is the dominant player in Canada’s property and casualty (P&C) insurance market. The company also operates in the U.S. and Europe, offering home, auto, and commercial insurance solutions.

Why does Intact Financial deserve a place in a long-term portfolio?

  • Defensive sector: Insurance is a necessity, not a luxury. Demand remains stable even during recessions.
  • Underwriting discipline: IFC has consistently delivered underwriting profitability, even in volatile markets.
  • Growth through acquisition: The company has a proven mergers and acquisitions track record, including its 2021 purchase of U.K.-based RSA Insurance.

Intact Financial is also a strong dividend grower, boasting about 20 consecutive years of dividend increases, with a five-year compound annual growth rate of nearly 10%. With a current yield of about 1.7%, at around $305 per share the fairly valued stock offers a bit of income on top of compounding growth. As the population grows and insurance needs become more complex, Intact Financial is well-positioned to benefit.

goeasy: Underrated, high-growth lender with a nice yield

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is a riskier name, but long-term investors know its potential. The company provides non-prime consumers with personal loans, home equity products, and lease-to-own financing through its easyfinancial and easyhome divisions.

What makes goeasy unique is it offers a nice mix of growth, profitability, and yield:

  • Revenue and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew at about 17% and 27%, respectively, per year in the past decade.
  • It maintains high returns on equity (ROE) and strong credit performance despite serving higher-risk borrowers (In the first quarter, the adjusted ROE was 20.4% and the net charge off rate was 8.9%, within its 8.75–9.75% forecast.)
  • The stock pays a growing dividend (currently yielding around 3.6%), with annual dividend hikes for about a decade. Its more recent (three-year) dividend growth rate was 21%.

While it operates in a riskier segment, goeasy’s underwriting technology and conservative provisioning have helped it navigate economic cycles remarkably well. For investors with a higher risk tolerance, goeasy can be a growth engine with strong income to match.

The investor takeaway

You don’t need to limit yourself to banks when investing in Canadian financials. With Brookfield Asset Management, Intact Financial, and goeasy, you get a diversified trio spanning global real asset management, core insurance, and high-growth lending. Together, they offer a powerful blend of income, resilience, and long-term upside — perfect for a $3,000 investment you can set and forget.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield Asset Management and goeasy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Corporation and Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $25,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $25,000 in these two high-yield TSX dividend stocks, you could earn over $140 in tax-free income every month.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning blue-chip TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 28% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might be down now, but don't count it out for long. Especially with an added dividend.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Why Investing $7,000 in These TSX Stocks Could Pay Dividends for Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high growth prospects, these three TSX stocks could reward their shareholders…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Income

| Andrew Walker

This asset mix can reduce capital risk while still delivering attractive returns.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Dividend Stocks

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Button

Is Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSX:ATD) a buy?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now With $25K

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't second guess yourself, instead keep it simple with these three top choices.

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Dividend Stocks

Building a $42,000 TFSA Portfolio for Different Market Conditions

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want an easy, go-to portfolio? These four stocks are the best options out there.

Read more »