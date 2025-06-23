Member Login
3 Growth Stocks Worth Buying With $7,000 in Your TFSA Today

Here are three Canadian growth stocks you can confidently hold in your TFSA for the long run.

Jitendra Parashar
Growth investing becomes even more rewarding in the long run when combined with a tax-sheltered account like a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). Your gains grow tax-free, and you get to keep more of what you earn. With the full $7,000 TFSA contribution room available for 2025, investors have a fresh opportunity to pick up high-quality stocks that are still in the early stages of their growth cycle.

In this article, I’ll highlight three Canadian growth stocks I believe are worthy of your $7,000 TFSA contribution and built to thrive in the years ahead.

Bird Construction stock

One stock that TFSA investors can consider in 2025 is Bird Construction (TSX:BDT). This Etobicoke-based construction and maintenance firm operates across Canada, handling everything from civil infrastructure and energy projects to buildings and industrial facilities.

After rallying over 30% in the last two months, BDT stock is currently trading at $27.30 per share with a market cap of around $1.5 billion. It also offers a decent 3.1% annualized dividend yield, paid out every month, which is a bonus for income-focused investors.

In the first quarter of 2025, Bird reported a 4% YoY (year-over-year) increase in revenue and a 41% jump in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). Despite seasonally slower construction activity, the company ended the quarter with a record backlog of over $4.3 billion. That kind of visibility sets the stage for steady growth through 2025 and beyond.

More importantly, Bird just secured over $525 million in new awards across infrastructure, housing, and mining. For TFSA investors with a long-term view, this stock looks like a winner.

Bombardier stock

Next up is Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B), a stock that’s been attracting investors’ attention with its comeback story and strong 2025 momentum.

This Montreal-based aerospace giant makes and maintains business jets for corporate, government, and military use. It delivered 23 aircraft in the first quarter of 2025, up from 20 a year ago, helping push its revenues up 19% YoY to US$1.5 billion. Adding to the upbeat sentiment, its adjusted quarterly earnings jumped 69% from a year ago to US$0.61 per share.

Bombardier stock has surged over 28% in the last year and currently trades at $110.81 per share with a market cap of $11.1 billion. The company expects to deliver over 150 jets this year and generate up to US$800 million in free cash flow. For long-term TFSA investors, this stock could fly even higher as demand for private aviation and defence services continues to grow globally.

goeasy stock

The third stock TFSA investors could look at is goeasy (TSX:GSY), a consumer lender that mainly provides personal and auto loans to non-prime borrowers through its easyfinancial and LendCare platforms.

After a tough stretch earlier this year, GSY stock is showing signs of a rebound with a 10.6% gain over the past month. With this, its shares are currently trading at $163.48 with a market cap of $2.6 billion and a quarterly dividend yield of 3.6%.

While goeasy posted an 8% dip in its adjusted earnings in the first quarter, its loan growth remained healthy, and the portfolio climbed to $4.8 billion. For long-term TFSA investors, goeasy’s strong underwriting model and consistent customer demand could keep the growth engine running well into the future.

