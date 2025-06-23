3 Unstoppable Canadian Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

With the TSX on a roll, here are three Canadian stocks that still look like smart buys for long-term investors.

For years, some economists have warned of an imminent market correction. Yet here we are in June 2025, and the TSX Composite keeps defying expectations — hitting fresh highs and reminding us once again that trying to time the market rarely works.

While macroeconomic risks remain, Canadian stocks continue to show strength. And within this rally, many top stocks are benefiting not just because of their strong financial growth trends, but for solid fundamentals that support their future outlook. Let’s look at three such Canadian stocks gaining speed and strength, and find out why they still look attractive to buy at current levels.

iA Financial stock

Kicking off our list is a Canadian insurer, iA Financial (TSX:IAG), that’s been gaining strong momentum lately. The company offers life and health insurance along with a range of wealth management services in Canada and the U.S., and its business continues to fire on all cylinders.

In the first quarter, iA posted a solid 19% YoY (year-over-year) jump in core earnings per share, driven by growth across all its operating segments. As a result, IAG stock has surged nearly 67% over the last year to trade at $142.56 per share with a market cap of $13.4 billion. Investors also get a part of its profits as it rewards investors through quarterly dividends with an annualized yield of 2.5%.

In addition to its diversified growth strategy and strong balance sheet, iA Financial’s over $264 billion in assets under management and solid capital strength make it an amazing stock to hold for the long term.

AtkinsRéalis stock

Next up is AtkinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL), a stock that’s been catching investor interest for all the right reasons. The Montreal-based engineering and nuclear services firm just delivered a blowout first quarter, with its revenue jumping 12% YoY and adjusted net profit soaring 36%.

Interestingly, its nuclear division alone hit a record with over $538 million in quarterly revenue. That strength is now reflected in the stock’s momentum as it has surged more than 58% over the last 12 months to currently trade at $93.73 per share with a market cap of $16.4 billion.

With a record-high backlog and rising demand in energy transition and infrastructure services, AtkinsRéalis is firmly positioned for long-term growth. Considering these fundamentals, this Canadian stock could deliver solid returns in the years to come.

Finning International stock

Rounding out this list of top Canadian stocks to buy in June is Finning International (TSX:FTT). This Vancouver-based Caterpillar dealer, which sells and services heavy machinery across Canada, South America, the U.K., and Ireland, just posted a solid first quarter.

During the quarter, its adjusted earnings jumped 18% YoY to $0.99 per share with the help of strong product support growth and record backlog. This could be one of the key reasons why FTT stock has climbed nearly 41% over the last year to currently trade at $55.12 per share with a market cap of $7.4 billion. At this market price, the stock also offers an annualized dividend yield of around 2.2%.

With a healthy order book and a focus on high-demand sectors like mining and energy, Finning could continue to benefit from the infrastructure and industrial investment cycle in the years to come, which should push its share price even higher.