Member Login
Home » Investing » Don’t Panic! 2 Resilient Canadian Stocks Set to Soar After a Correction

Don’t Panic! 2 Resilient Canadian Stocks Set to Soar After a Correction

While other investors are panicking, you can sit back and relax with these two Canadian stocks.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

When markets take a dip, it’s easy to get caught up in the panic. But sometimes, that’s exactly when the best investment opportunities appear. While headlines shout about rising unemployment and economic slowdowns, savvy investors look for resilient companies, those that can power through the storm and come out stronger. Two such stocks on the TSX that stand out right now are Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) and Stantec (TSX:STN). Both offer stability, growth, and a track record that makes them worth holding through thick and thin.

Don’t panic!

Canada’s latest economic headlines have been anything but calm. The Bank of Canada recently held its key interest rate at 2.75%, reflecting a wait-and-see approach as inflation slows but job losses rise. Unemployment in May rose to 7%, the highest in almost a decade.

Consumer sentiment remains fragile, with Canadians worried about everything from housing affordability to potential global trade risks. Despite these concerns, there are pockets of opportunity, especially in Canadian stocks that deliver essential services. That’s where Waste Connections and Stantec come in.

WCN

Waste Connections is a waste management company with operations across North America. It handles solid waste, recycling, and environmental services for municipalities and businesses. The beauty of this business is its consistency. Garbage doesn’t take a break during a recession, and cities don’t stop collecting waste. In fact, waste volume often stays steady even when consumer spending slows. That makes Waste Connections a defensive stock with stable cash flows.

The company’s most recent earnings report confirms that stability. In the first quarter of 2025, Waste Connections reported revenue of US$2.2 billion, up 7.5% from the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose to US$1.48, and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin held firm at 32%.

The Canadian stock also completed a series of acquisitions that added US$125 million in annualized revenue. With a current share price around $270, it’s not cheap, but for good reason. This is a high-quality name with a consistent track record.

STN

Stantec is another steady performer, offering engineering and design services for infrastructure, energy, and environmental projects. Based in Edmonton, it works with governments and companies across the globe to design bridges, water systems, schools, and energy grids. It’s a business that benefits from long-term contracts and repeat work, making revenue predictable even when the economy hits a rough patch.

In the first quarter of 2025, Stantec posted strong numbers. Revenue rose 13.3% year over year to $1.1 billion. Net income came in at $96.7 million, with EPS of $0.81, slightly ahead of expectations. More importantly, the Canadian stock reported a record backlog of $7.9 billion. That means a healthy pipeline of future work.

Operating cash flow also increased by 136%, giving the Canadian stock plenty of financial flexibility. To strengthen its balance sheet, Stantec announced a $425 million refinancing deal, which will lower debt costs moving forward. The stock trades around $145 and offers a modest dividend near 0.6%, but its strength lies in capital growth and business durability.

Bottom line

Both Canadian stocks offer something critical in today’s investing climate: resilience. Waste Connections earns steady revenue from a non-discretionary service. Stantec’s work is tied to infrastructure needs that don’t disappear in a slowdown. While short-term pressures may hit many industries, these two names are better positioned than most to ride out economic turbulence. And together, they would bring in $63 annually in dividend income!

COMPANYRECENT PRICESHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTED AMOUNT
WCN$27018$1.75$31.50Quarterly$4,860.36
STN$139.8235$0.90$31.50Quarterly$4,893.70

Canadian markets may remain volatile for a while. Inflation is easing, but not gone. The job market is softening. Interest rate cuts may be on the horizon, but they’re not here yet. That uncertainty can make it tempting to pull back. But history shows that staying invested in strong Canadian stocks during a correction can lead to big gains when the recovery begins.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Turn Your TFSA Into an $111/Month Tax-Free Income Stream

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer monthly dividend and high yield, helping you to generate $111/month in tax-free income.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Monthly Dividend Stock in My Portfolio I’m Not Selling Anytime Soon

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you looking for a top monthly dividend stock to buy and hold? Here’s the one I’m sticking with.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

How I’d Structure My TFSA With $25,000 for Consistent Monthly Income

| Sneha Nahata

By investing $25,000 in these two high-yield TSX dividend stocks, you could earn over $140 in tax-free income every month.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Stocks to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Canadian investors should consider owning blue-chip TSX dividend stocks in a TFSA.

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 28% to Buy Now for Lifelong Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock might be down now, but don't count it out for long. Especially with an added dividend.

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

3 Financial Stocks to Buy With $3,000 and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Here are some financial stock ideas to diversify away from the big Canadian banks.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Why Investing $7,000 in These TSX Stocks Could Pay Dividends for Decades

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, stable cash flows, and high growth prospects, these three TSX stocks could reward their shareholders…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 TFSA Strategy That Balances Growth and Income

| Andrew Walker

This asset mix can reduce capital risk while still delivering attractive returns.

Read more »