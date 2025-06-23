Member Login
This 6% Yielding REIT Is Trading at its Lowest Valuation in Years!

This 6% Yielding REIT Is Trading at its Lowest Valuation in Years!

Looking for consistent passive income? This dividend stock is a top option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Markets have felt uncertain lately, and Canadian investors are trying to make sense of it all. With recent data showing inflation has cooled to 1.7% in April, there’s cautious optimism. But core inflation is still above 3%, unemployment rose to 7% in May, and economic growth is stalling. The Bank of Canada held its rate at 2.75%, citing softening conditions.

It’s a strange mix: better inflation numbers, but growing recession fears. That’s why more investors are seeking income plays like Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRR.UN). It offers a steady 6.1% yield at writing, and trades at one of its lowest valuations in years.

About Crombie

Crombie REIT specializes in retail and mixed-use properties across Canada, with a strong focus on grocery-anchored centres. These are shopping plazas and developments anchored by Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart, and other essential retailers. This kind of tenant is exactly what investors want in a shaky economy. Even if spending slows, Canadians still go to the grocery store, fill prescriptions, and visit service providers. That gives Crombie a reliable source of rental income that’s less exposed to economic ups and downs.

As of writing, Crombie’s share price is around $14.62. It pays a monthly distribution, which adds up to $0.89 a year. That gives it a dividend yield of about 6.1%. It’s not just high, it’s stable. Distributions have remained consistent even as the broader real estate sector struggles with rate pressure and retail shifts. Monthly payouts also provide comfort during market dips. It’s income you can count on, which helps Canadians offset rising expenses and market noise. Right now, a $7,000 investment could bring in about $425 annually, or $35.45 a month!

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT TOTAL
CRR.UN$14.62478$0.89$425.42Monthly$6,992.36

Super stable

The REIT’s most recent earnings report, from the first quarter of 2025, confirmed its ability to pay. Crombie’s funds from operations (FFO) continued to cover its distributions at a healthy ratio. Its payout ratio was roughly 54% based on cash flow from operations. That kind of buffer is important. It means the REIT doesn’t need to stretch or borrow just to keep income flowing to unitholders. Occupancy rates stayed high across its portfolio, especially at grocery-anchored locations. That reinforces the idea that Crombie’s focus on necessity-based retail is a smart move in a volatile world.

Crombie also has a development pipeline that adds long-term value. Its urban mixed-use projects combine residential, office, and retail spaces. These are often in prime locations where demand is stronger and rents can be more resilient. While rising interest rates have made financing more expensive, Crombie has been measured with its growth, balancing risk with long-term return potential. That discipline sets it apart from REITs that overextend during boom times.

Valuation-wise, Crombie is trading well below its five-year average. Its price-to-FFO multiple is near historical lows, suggesting the market is discounting future growth more than necessary. For investors who believe that Canada’s inflation will stay within the Bank of Canada’s target and rates will eventually ease, that’s an opportunity. If sentiment improves, Crombie’s stock price could recover, giving investors both income and capital gains.

Bottom line

The economic backdrop adds even more context. Though inflation is slowing, higher unemployment and slow growth are weighing on consumer confidence. At the same time, wage pressures and trade concerns have created tension. When things feel unpredictable, a dependable monthly payout can make a big difference. It adds certainty in a time when very little feels certain.

Crombie REIT isn’t flashy. But right now, that’s the point. It offers a yield of over 6%, strong tenant stability, and one of the most reasonable valuations in the REIT space. For Canadians looking to stabilize their portfolios and generate real income, it’s a smart place to start. If inflation holds steady and the economy finds its footing, Crombie’s stock may not stay this cheap for long. In a volatile market, sometimes the best move is choosing what pays you to wait.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

