Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Cheap But Excellent Dividend Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

2 Cheap But Excellent Dividend Stocks to Buy for Your TFSA

Investing in undervalued TSX dividend stocks such as Pembina could help you generate outsized gains in 2025.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
sale discount best price

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in undervalued dividend stocks enables you to benefit from a steady, passive-income stream and potentially generate long-term capital gains. Moreover, if these stocks are held in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account), both dividend income and capital gains are exempt from taxes.

So, here are two undervalued TSX stocks you can buy for your TFSA right now.

Is this TSX dividend stock a good buy?

Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) continues to leverage its comprehensive midstream platform to capitalize on growth opportunities in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB). The company delivered strong first-quarter (Q1) results, with adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $1.167 billion, representing 12% year-over-year growth, while maintaining its full-year midpoint guidance of $4.3 billion.

Pembina’s competitive moat is centred on its integrated value chain approach, which combines transportation, fractionation, and marketing services under long-term take-or-pay contracts. Recent strategic wins include securing extended commitments with a leading Montney producer across the full spectrum of services, reinforcing demand for pipeline and fractionation expansions.

Key growth catalysts include advancing the Cedar LNG project remarketing process with preferred counterparties in active negotiations, positioning Pembina to benefit from growing WCSB volumes and enhanced market diversification.

Additionally, Pembina is evaluating the addition of a de-ethanization tower at RFS III to fulfill ethane supply commitments to Dow, which could potentially optimize the Redwater complex.

Pembina’s scale economies and switching costs from contracted volumes provide defensive characteristics, while a proven track record of safe, on-time, on-budget project delivery supports future expansion opportunities. The fee-based business model provides stability amid commodity volatility, positioning Pembina well for sustained value creation.

Pembina is expected to increase its dividend per share from $2.74 in 2024 to $2.83 in 2025, translating to a forward yield of 5.6%. Moreover, its annual dividends are forecast to increase to $3.15 per share in 2029.

Analysts remain bullish on the TSX dividend stock and expect it to increase by 20%, based on consensus price targets. After adjusting for dividends, cumulative returns could be closer to 26%.

Is this TSX stock undervalued?

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN) is making progress in its transformation to become a “premium utility” under the leadership of CEO Rod West. It delivered impressive Q1 results with adjusted net earnings surging 39% year over year, reflecting improved operational execution and strategic focus.

The transformation focuses on achieving enhanced customer outcomes, fostering community engagement, and improving operational efficiency. Key initiatives include implementing a new CRM system, which has already improved the customer experience, although full cost savings remain unrealized.

Management is actively addressing regulatory investigations in Missouri, Arkansas, and New Hampshire related to customer service and billing issues, crucial for maintaining compliance and operational licenses.

Recent regulatory wins include new rate approvals in New Hampshire and an extended test year for Missouri rate cases, enabling capital investment recovery through rate filings. The company’s regulated utility framework provides defensive characteristics through predictable revenue streams and regulatory oversight.

Strategic portfolio optimization continues with ongoing evaluation of the Hydro assets, where any divestiture must meet value-accretive criteria. Management plans to provide multi-year earnings per share guidance for 2025-2027, as well as longer-term strategic positioning updates, later this year.

While regulatory risks and customer service challenges persist, Algonquin’s focused utility strategy, improving financial metrics, and regulatory progress position it for sustainable value creation as the premium utility transformation unfolds.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities. The Motley Fool recommends Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Loblaw vs Metro?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock and Metro stock are two strong options for investors, but which is the better buy?

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

A $10,000 Investment Approach for the Next Five Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have $10,000 to invest, these stocks could support a strong long-term growth portfolio.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are the Stocks Going Ex-Dividend in June 2025

| Demetris Afxentiou

Attention, dividend investors! Here are some of the great stocks going ex-dividend in June to add to your income portfolio!

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of Fortis You Should Own to Get 1,000 in Yearly Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Fortis’s reliable dividend payments make it a top income stock. It projects annual dividend growth of 4-6% through 2029.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three utility stocks are some of the best options, especially for long-term options, and offer a valuable price!

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How to Invest $10,000 in Canadian Dividend Stocks for the Next Decade

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can pick the perfect Canadian dividend stocks to buy now and hold for years in your portfolio.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Building a $14,000 TFSA That Balances Income and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Do you want a long-term growth portfolio that offers income? Then consider these top Canadian stocks.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stellar REITs to Reel in Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) and another stellar passive income play to consider reeling in this summer.

Read more »