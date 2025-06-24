3 Unstoppable Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

Not all tech stocks are speculative bets. These three can certainly be bought for the long term.

Canadian investors have had a lot to digest lately. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth came in at 0.5% for the first quarter, better than expected but still leaving questions about what lies ahead. Inflation eased slightly to 2.8%, and the Bank of Canada is holding rates steady at 2.75% for now.

Meanwhile, trade tensions and cautious consumer spending are adding to the uncertainty. With all of this in the mix, it’s no wonder many are looking for solid growth opportunities that don’t break the bank. That’s where three TSX tech stocks come into play.

Each of these stocks is accessible to most investors. But more importantly, each also delivered solid recent results and offers exposure to important long-term trends. For those looking to add tech to a portfolio without chasing high-flying U.S. names, these homegrown picks are worth a closer look.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains Canada’s tech giant. Its stock has dipped in recent months, but that’s created a potential entry point. In its most recent quarter, Shopify reported revenue of US$1.86 billion, up 23% from the year before. Adjusted earnings came in at US$0.27 per share, beating expectations.

Shopify continues to grow across international markets, expand its merchant base, and improve its payments and fulfillment network. With innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and embedded finance also in the works, the company remains a long-term growth story. At about $145 per share at writing, it’s well within reach for those looking to start a position.

WELL

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) has carved out a unique position in Canadian tech. Its focus is on digitizing healthcare — something the country has needed for a long time. WELL runs primary care clinics, offers virtual visits, and provides software tools for medical professionals.

In the first quarter of 2025, it posted revenue of $294 million, a 32% increase from the same time last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $34.7 million, and the company reaffirmed full-year guidance of up to $1.4 billion in revenue. WELL also made a key acquisition in Alberta to grow its presence in Western Canada. Its stock trades under $5, making it a compelling growth option for less than the cost of lunch for two.

Descartes

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is the quiet achiever on this list. Based in Waterloo, it provides logistics and supply chain software to companies around the world. In its latest earnings report, Descartes posted revenue of $161.5 million, up 12% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million, showing off a margin of around 45%.

Net income came in at $0.41 per share. While that missed some estimates, the company remains debt-free and had over $175 million in cash at quarter’s end. It’s targeting annual EBITDA growth of 10% to 15%, which makes it a solid bet for steady performance.

Bottom line

Each company comes with its own set of risks. Shopify still needs to deliver consistent profit while continuing to invest. WELL is growing quickly through acquisitions, which always requires careful execution. And Descartes’s high margins and stable earnings may face occasional hiccups as markets shift. But overall, the balance of risk and reward looks favourable for all three Canadian stocks, especially at current prices.

In a year filled with uncertainty, Canadian investors have reason to stay cautious, but also reasons to stay invested. These three tech stocks combine accessibility, recent performance, and long-term growth potential. And each offers a way to participate in tech’s upside without overextending your budget. For those building toward the future, they’re a smart place to start.