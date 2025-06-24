Building a $14,000 TFSA That Targets Future Market Leaders

If you want a long-term growth portfolio, these tech stocks are some of the best.

When building a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) with long-term growth in mind, it’s tempting to chase the big names. But the real winners of tomorrow often start as the quiet overachievers of today. By focusing on emerging leaders with strong fundamentals, consistent revenue growth, and staying power, a $14,000 TFSA can be positioned for long-term success. So today, let’s look at three of the best options on the TSX right now.

Topicus

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) has been quietly becoming a software powerhouse in Europe. It was spun out from Constellation Software and operates in the vertical market software space, which means it creates tailored solutions for niche industries. This gives it a sticky customer base and recurring revenue.

In its most recent earnings, Topicus reported revenue of €368.6 million, up from €341.6 million the year before. While net income slipped slightly to €26.7 million, the Canadian stock continues to grow through acquisitions and organic expansion. Its strategy is simple: buy, build, and hold. This makes it an ideal stock for investors with a long-term mindset, and a great anchor for a TFSA focused on future leaders.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is another standout. It specializes in supply chain planning and analytics, which has become more important than ever. The company’s cloud-based platform, RapidResponse, helps companies forecast demand, manage logistics, and react to disruption. That’s a service in high demand.

In its first quarter of 2025, Kinaxis reported total revenue of US$132.8 million, up 11% year over year. Subscription revenue, which is the heart of its business, climbed 16% to US$84.9 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was US$33.1 million, representing a 25% margin, and net income came in at US$15.9 million, or US$0.55 per share, up from US$6.2 million last year. It also reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, showing confidence in its continued growth. For TFSA investors, this is a stock with staying power and recurring revenue baked into its future.

Descartes

Then there’s Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG), a logistics software company that’s quietly become a global force. It provides cloud-based solutions that help companies manage complex delivery networks and stay compliant with trade regulations. It’s a behind-the-scenes player that benefits from the growing complexity of global trade.

In its most recent quarter, Descartes reported revenue of US$143.4 million, up 11% from the same time last year. Net income rose to US$34.7 million, up from US$29.5 million. Operating cash flow came in at US$63.7 million, marking a 30% increase year over year. While it missed earnings expectations slightly, its financial foundation remains strong with consistent margins and excellent cash flow.

Bottom line

With $14,000 to invest, a balanced approach might include splitting the portfolio evenly across these three names. That would mean allocating about $4,666 to each Canadian stock. All three offer exposure to high-growth sectors of software, logistics, and AI-powered planning, with a strong track record of revenue and profit growth. More importantly, these all have durable business models that don’t rely on hype but instead on recurring business and real solutions.

While none of these Canadian stocks offer dividends, they provide the kind of capital appreciation that can compound inside a TFSA tax-free. That makes them ideal for younger investors, or anyone with a longer time horizon who wants to maximize future returns. By focusing on companies already proving their worth, but still with room to grow, your TFSA becomes more than a savings vehicle, it becomes a smart strategy for building wealth.