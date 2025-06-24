Member Login
Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Why a $7,000 TFSA Investment in This Sector Makes Sense Now

Why a $7,000 TFSA Investment in This Sector Makes Sense Now

With borrowing trends picking up and inflation cooling, here’s why financial stocks could be a solid bet for your $7,000 TFSA contribution.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

After a flurry of rate cuts late last year, the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are taking a more cautious approach in 2025 as trade tensions and global economic uncertainties continue to weigh on policy decisions. But we shouldn’t forget the fact that inflation continues to cool.

For Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors, that mix might sound a little unsettling. But it actually creates a great setup for the Canadian financial sector as financial stocks tend to shine when interest rates are stable and borrowing activity picks up. That’s why if you have $7,000 to contribute to your TFSA this year, this is one of the smartest sectors you can turn to.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best financial stocks in Canada today and why they could make a smart addition to any TFSA portfolio.

Power Corporation stock

One financial stock TFSA investors shouldn’t overlook right now is Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW). This Montreal-based holding company owns a wide mix of global businesses, including life insurance, wealth management, and retirement services.

POW stock currently trades at $53.79 per share with a market cap of $31.6 billion and offers a solid annualized dividend yield of 4.6%, paid quarterly. The stock has climbed over 42% in the last 12 months, showing strong momentum.

In the first quarter of 2025, Power Corporation’s adjusted net profit jumped 10.8% YoY (year-over-year) to $787 million. On a per-share basis, that came to $1.22, reflecting a 12% improvement from a year ago. What helped drive these results was the strong performance from its core holdings, especially Great-West Lifeco and IGM Financial, which made higher contributions to its earnings.

The company also saw a sharp 14% sequential rise in its adjusted net asset value per share, which rose to $68.99 at the end of the March quarter. Overall, a great mix of dividend income, long-term growth potential, and reliable earnings makes it a solid pick for any TFSA portfolio in 2025.

Canadian Imperial Bank stock

Another top financial stock that could make your TFSA work harder is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) or CIBC. As one of Canada’s largest banks, it has a strong presence in personal and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets across North America.

After climbing 47% over the last year, CM stock is currently trading at $95.66 per share with a market cap of $89.9 billion. At this market price, it has an annualized dividend yield of around 4%.

In the second quarter (ended in April) of its fiscal year 2025, CIBC posted a 17% YoY increase in its adjusted net profit to $2 billion. Strength across its Canadian and U.S. commercial banking and wealth management units mainly led this growth, along with improved results in its capital markets segment.

The bank also ended the quarter with a strong Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.4%, which adds confidence to its financial stability. For long-term investors looking for a quality financial stock for their TFSA, CIBC has the potential to continue delivering solid results without much fuss.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Bank Stocks

Income and growth financial chart
Bank Stocks

Bank of Montreal: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Montreal is up more than 25% in the past year. Are additional gains on the way?

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Bank Stocks

There’s Still Value in These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks

| Joey Frenette

TD Bank (TSX:TD) and another great bank stock to trade on strength this July.

Read more »

analyze data
Bank Stocks

Is Royal Bank of Canada Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

Royal Bank is up 14% from the April low. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Bank Stocks

Where Will iA Financial Be in 10 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

With strong earnings growth and a rising market presence, iA Financial stock may just be getting started.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Bank Stocks

Is Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock a Buy Now?

| Andrew Walker

TD stock is up more than 25% in 2025. Are additional gains on the way?

Read more »

investor looks at volatility chart
Bank Stocks

The $35,000 Long-Term Strategy for Market Volatility

| Kay Ng

Both time in the market and timing the market helps in building long-term wealth. So, investors should hold some cash…

Read more »

open vault at bank
Bank Stocks

1 Bank Stock Up 15% to Consider Right Now

| Andrew Walker

Bank of Nova Scotia is up 15% in the past two months. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Bank Stocks

1 Multibagger Financial Stock Down 6% Paying an Iron-Clad Dividend

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has paid a dividend since 1833! And doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon.

Read more »