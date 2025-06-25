Member Login
Home » Investing » The Airline Stock I’d Choose Over Air Canada Right Now

The Airline Stock I’d Choose Over Air Canada Right Now

Here’s why Cargojet stock could outperform Air Canada stock over the next three to five years

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has regularly contributed to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Person slides down a stair handrail

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian airline stocks have taken a beating in 2025. Trade wars disrupting global supply chains and spooking investors have sent shares tumbling across the sector. Investors intent on buying this dip, looking for potential rebound candidates, may be inclined towards the obvious giant Air Canada (TSX:AC). It’s Canada’s flagship carrier, after all. But hold on. While AC stock looks tantalizingly cheap on some metrics right now, my pick for stronger, faster recovery and superior long-term returns is its smaller, nimbler cousin: Cargojet (TSX:CJT) stock.

Yes, Air Canada dominates passenger travel, ferrying nearly 50 million people annually. And there’s no denying the surface appeal of AC stock following an 18% year-to-date fall. That forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio hovering around 6.7 screams bargain basement, compared to Cargojet’s 14.9. Management seems confident too, repurchasing 15 million shares last quarter and planning a hefty $500 million buyback program this year.

So why look past AC stock? 

The cracks beneath the surface are significant. Air Canada’s core business remains intensely sensitive to volatile passenger demand, geopolitical tensions, fuel costs, and labour dynamics. And those disruptive trade wars? They directly threaten travel sentiment and cross-border flows crucial for AC’s model.

Earnings forecasts paint a concerning picture, with predictions of a 38% drop this year. First-quarter results offered little comfort: a slight revenue dip to $5.2 billion and a net loss of $102 million.

Most noteworthy, Air Canada stock’s cheaper valuation may be for good reasons, reflecting real, persistent challenges.

Cargojet stock: A better recovery play for long-term growth

While Air Canada grapples with passenger jitters, Cargojet is quietly powering ahead in the essential air cargo business. Forget discretionary travel; CJT moves the goods that keep economies running, especially vital time-sensitive shipments. The cargo airline’s latest results tell a compelling story. While AC saw revenue slip, Cargojet posted an impressive 8.1% revenue jump during the first quarter, hitting a new record. Even more striking? Net income soared by over 47% year-over-year, speaking to its fundamentally stronger position.

4 reasons Cargojet stock may outperform Air Canada

Here’s why Cargojet is a growth stock that holds the edge for recovery:

  1. Trade war resilience and opportunity: Trade tensions involving U.S. tariffs are ironically a potential tailwind for Cargojet. More cargo is looking to bypass the United States entirely. Canada becomes a crucial alternative gateway, and Cargojet’s extensive domestic and international network is perfectly positioned to capture this rerouted volume. This structural shift could drive sustained business volume growth.
  2. E-commerce engine: A sustained rise in online shopping in Canada demands efficient, reliable air cargo. Cargojet’s specialized overnight network within Canada is irreplaceable infrastructure for major retailers and logistics players. This demand is far less discretionary than booking a holiday flight.
  3. Long-term contracts and stability: A significant portion of Cargojet’s revenue is locked in under multi-year contracts with minimum revenue guarantees. This provides crucial cash flow visibility and insulation from short-term market gyrations that plague passenger airlines like Air Canada.
  4. A proven growth trajectory: Cargojet is demonstrably growing through recent market turbulence. Its record revenue and surging net income amidst a wider airline stock slump is a powerful testament to its business model and execution. The smaller airliner remains firmly in expansion mode.

The CJT investment case

Buying any Canadian airline stock right now requires conviction in a recovery. With Air Canada, you’re betting on a rebound in passenger confidence overcoming significant headwinds, hoping that the current deep discount (low P/E) accurately reflects future earnings power rather than ongoing struggles. The substantial share buybacks are supportive, but may feel somewhat defensive.

With Cargojet stock, you’re investing in a company already demonstrating growth despite the downturn, capitalizing on structural shifts in global trade, and underpinned by the relentless, non-discretionary force of e-commerce. Its profitability is currently heading sharply upwards, not down.

While not immune to economic cycles, Cargojet’s core business is demonstrably more resilient and aligned with powerful, lasting trends.

Investor takeaway

Air Canada stock might tempt value hunters with its low multiples and buybacks. However, Cargojet presents the far more compelling opportunity for investors seeking a Canadian airline stock poised for an earlier and stronger recovery, and superior returns over the next three to five years. The current dip in Cargojet stock looks less like a warning sign and more like a potential entry point for long-term growth investors. That’s why my money and my conviction for the recovery phase lean decisively towards CJT over AC stock today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cargojet. The Motley Fool recommends Air Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett
Investing

Wisdom From Warren Buffett That Could Make You a Better Investor

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are some of the best quotes on investing from Warren Buffett so you can buy stocks like the world's…

Read more »

Hand Protecting Senior Couple
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 Investment Strategy That Could Transform Your Future

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for a strategy to move you towards retirement? These Canadian stocks can help.

Read more »

Aircraft Mechanic checking jet engine of the airplane
Investing

Is it Too Late to Invest in Bombardier? 

| Puja Tayal

Bombardier stock has surged 45% since April as markets recover from Trump tariffs. Discover if it is a buy at…

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

1 EV Stock Down 15% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock might be down, but not only should it make a come back, it has a juicy dividend to…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian ETFs to Buy for Instant Diversification

| Daniel Da Costa

These three funds are reliable and well-managed, making them three of the best Canadian ETFs to buy now for conservative…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Bank Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Bank of Montreal vs Bank of Nova Scotia?

| Andrew Button

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has a very high dividend yield.

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Going for Gold? How the Precious Metal Stocks, ETFs, and Funds Stack Up

| Daniel Da Costa

With uncertainty in the economy continuing to drive the price of gold higher, here are the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a $25,000 TFSA That Could Generate Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Want to turn your TFSA into a monthly income machine? These three dividend stocks could help get you there.

Read more »