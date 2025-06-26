Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Invest $20,000 for Growth in the Coming Decade

How to Invest $20,000 for Growth in the Coming Decade

Here’s how to take a long-term approach and invest in the best growth stocks to own over the coming decade.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
A shopper makes purchases from an online store.

Image source: Getty Images

When you invest for long-term growth, your focus shouldn’t be on what happens this week or even this year; it should be on where the companies you invest in will be in 5, 10, or even 20 years from now.

And if you’ve got a significant amount of cash, like $20,000, to put to work today, that kind of patient, forward-looking mindset can set you up for serious wealth creation over the coming decade.

The best growth stocks to buy are companies with strong competitive advantages, expanding markets, and the ability to scale efficiently. They reinvest in their own success, grow revenue year after year, and steadily increase earnings over time. However, as important as it is to find the right businesses, it’s just as important to ensure you don’t overpay for them.

Valuation still matters, even when you’re buying for the long haul. A great company can still be a mediocre investment if you buy it at the wrong price. Similarly, an ultra-cheap stock can be a poor investment if the company has worsening fundamentals, poor management, or a broken business model with no clear path to recovery.

That’s why the smartest long-term investors look for high-quality businesses that are trading at reasonable valuations. In order to invest for growth, you need to look for companies that consistently expand their operations, buy them at fair prices, and give them years to compound your capital.

What industries are best to invest in for growth?

When you invest for growth, often one of the best ways to find the highest quality companies is to focus on the right industries.

Some sectors have been reliable wealth creators for decades. Others are more cyclical but offer massive upside if you choose wisely and invest at the right time.

For example, you could consider more defensive stocks that still consistently grow their earnings in timeless sectors like utilities, real estate, and consumer staples. These industries provide essential services that people rely on regardless of market conditions.

So, although they’re often viewed as industries for income investors, many of the best stocks to buy still offer solid growth, especially in Canada, with long-term trends like population growth or urban expansion.

For example, Fortis is widely considered one of the lowest-risk stocks on the TSX. However, it has also earned investors a total return of 157% over the last decade. So just because a stock operates in a lower-risk industry, it doesn’t mean it can’t offer significant upside over the long haul.

Tech and green energy are some of the best sectors to find pure growth stocks

In addition to finding growth stocks in more defensive industries, you can invest in sectors with more obvious growth potential. Think technology, renewable energy, or e-commerce. These are industries that are evolving rapidly, and the companies leading the charge have the potential to deliver outsized returns over time.

These sectors have more risk, so the key is to find businesses within these sectors that have a sustainable advantage, not just the flashiest names.

For example, many tech stocks have gone public over the last decade, but few have had the success of a company like Shopify. Since going public just over a decade ago, Shopify has earned investors a total return of over 4,700%.

So, although these sectors are filled with stocks that have massive growth potential, it’s essential to be selective and focus on quality over hype.

It’s also worth noting that because of the increased risk of investing in higher-growth industries, it’s crucial to diversify your investments to mitigate some of that risk.

When you invest in stable sectors as well as higher-risk growth stocks, you give yourself a more balanced portfolio that can perform well in a variety of economic environments.

At the end of the day, it’s about investing in industries that not only have long-term relevance but also offer room for continued expansion. That’s how you invest for long-term growth and set yourself up for years of compounding gains.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

