How to Invest $5,000 for Potential Long-Term Gains

Want a long-term portfolio for strong total returns. Here’s a five stock mini-portfolio to buy if you have $5,000 today.

If you are a new investor, you can build a diversified portfolio with $5,000 for the long term. Today, trading platforms make investing easier than ever. No-fee commissions allow you to affordably (for free) build portfolio positions.

Likewise, fractional shares allow you to buy fractions of stocks that might otherwise be unaffordable. If you are looking to invest for long-term gains, here are five stocks I’d split between $5,000 now.

A small-cap tech stock for the long term

Every portfolio should have some small-cap stocks for long-term stock appreciation. VitalHub (TSX:VHI) is one of the most exciting of these. It has a market cap of $613 million today.

It provides crucial software to niche areas of the healthcare sector. Given the essential nature of its software, it earns a high level of recurring revenue.

VitalHub is a serial acquirer. It can buy software companies cheaper than it trades at. It right-sizes their cost structure, elevates their margins, and stabilizes their business for steady growth. It still has a long runway ahead and would be a great buy on any pullback.

A high-end real estate company

Another serial acquirer worth buying for the long run is Colliers International (TSX:CIGI). This $9.2 billion company operates a renowned commercial real estate services brand around the world. It also has quickly growing segments in investment management and engineering/advisory.

Many don’t realize that over 70% of its income is recurring. The company is investing for growth that it will likely yield in 2026 and for years beyond.

Colliers has a great invested management team that is highly aligned with shareholders. Its stock is down 9% in 2025, so it’s a nice time to build a position.

A top insurer for growth

Trisura Group (TSX:TSU) offers a nice combination of growth and value. With a market cap of $2 billion, it is one of the smallest listed insurers in Canada. However, it has a record of great growth. Its stock is up 195% in the past five years.

Trisura focuses on specialty insurance and fronting. With growing businesses in both Canada and the U.S., its goal for mid-teens growth ahead seems reasonable.

This stock is riskier, but it also could have more reward in the long term. TSU trades at a large discount to other specialist insurers. If it can bridge that gap, there could be significant upside for shareholders.

A stock going to the moon

MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is an ideal pick if you are looking for a stock that could go to the moon (literally). This $4 billion company is an essential components provider for the global space economy.

This Canadian born company has a massive backlog supported by growing demand for satellites, space robotics, and surveillance.

Its current backlog alone could support double-digit revenue and earnings growth. If you believe space will continue to be a major growth region, this is a stock to buy for the long term.

A dividend stock for the long term

If you want a bit of income in the mix of these picks, AltaGas (TSX:ALA) is a stock to add. AltaGas is a hybrid of a regulated utility and a gas midstream/export business. This $11 billion company has delivered great returns. Its stock is up 145% in the past five years.

Investors get to own a low-risk business with above-average growth for its industry. The company pays a 3.3% dividend yield.

ALA stock has grown its dividend by a 5% rate, and it expects similar dividend growth ahead. For income and modest growth, it’s a great stock to buy and hold long term.