Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Passive Income: 3 High-Yield Stocks for Retirees

TFSA Passive Income: 3 High-Yield Stocks for Retirees

These stocks trade at reasonable prices and offer high dividend yields.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
jar with coins and plant

Source: Getty Images

Canadian pensioners are searching for good dividend stocks to buy inside their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on generating steady and growing passive income.

In the current market environment, it makes sense to look for industry leaders that have solid track records of delivering reliable dividend payments through challenging economic conditions.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has raised its dividend in each of the past 30 years. The company is a giant in the North American energy infrastructure industry and continues to grow through strategic acquisitions and internal development projects.

Enbridge purchased three natural gas utilities in the United States in 2024 for US$14 billion. The addition of these businesses further diversified its revenue stream and positions Enbridge to benefit from the anticipated surge in demand for natural gas in the coming years.

Enbridge is also working on a $28 billion capital program that will drive steady growth in earnings and distributable cash flow in the next few years. This should support ongoing dividend hikes. Enbridge trades near $61 per share at the time of writing, compared to its 12-month high of around $65. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is a contrarian pick right now. The stock trades near $22 per share compared to $34 three years ago. The jump in interest rates in 2022 and 2023 drove up debt expenses on variable-rate loans and made it more expensive to borrow new funds to help pay for wireless and wireline network upgrades. Telus was also hit by weaker revenue in its Telus Digital (Telus International) subsidiary. Price wars in 2024 put added pressure on the sector.

The worst should be over for most of these issues. Telus delivered decent Q1 2025 results and raised the dividend by 7% for 2025. Investors who buy Telus at the current share price can get a dividend yield of 7.6%.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) bounced $10 per share in recent weeks, recovering some ground from the initial tariff-induced slump. The stock now trades near $74 per share, but is still down from the $80 it fetched in late 2024 and is well off the $93 it reached in early 2022.

Bank of Nova Scotia is working through a strategy transition that will shift more capital investment to the United States and Canada, while cutting back on growth in Latin America where it spent billions of dollars on acquisitions over the past 20 to 30 years.

It will take time for the turnaround efforts to deliver meaningful results, but investors who buy the stock at the current price get paid a solid 5.9% dividend yield while they wait.

The bottom line

Enbridge, Telus, and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? 3 Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want to reach retirement sooner as opposed to later? Here are some stocks to get you there.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

A $14,000 TFSA Strategy for Both Growth and Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors could consider owning TSX dividend-growth stocks such as BDT and ENGH in June 2025.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

New Investors: How to Invest Your Money With Confidence

| Daniel Da Costa

Here's how you can pick the best stocks and invest with confidence, whether you're a new investor or have years…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

The $7,000 TFSA Method That Focuses on Stability and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

We all want portfolios that grow over time, and this stock does just that.

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 Risky Bet to Avoid

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Here's exactly how to set up a portfolio that lasts for life, with no sleepless nights ever again.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy and Hold These 3 Canadian Stocks for the Years Ahead

| Robin Brown

Do you want passive income that could last a lifetime? These three Canadian stocks could provide a steady mix of…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks to Help You Retire Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investing in top TSX stocks such as CNR, ATD, and BAM can help you accelerate your retirement plans…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian National Railway Stock a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR stock has been one of the best options for decades, and that remains true today.

Read more »