Member Login
Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » 2 Mining Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

2 Mining Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Rising metal prices are lifting many mining stocks, but these two companies could still deliver big gains from here.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian mining stocks have outperformed the broader market in the last few weeks as investors respond to rising commodity prices and continued optimism in global demand. Gold prices recently soared to an all-time high, while silver is trading near its highest level in over a decade. Copper has also seen a strong rally, reflecting strong industrial demand and supply challenges. This strong momentum is pushing many mining stocks higher. But some stocks are still trading at attractive valuations based on their long-term growth potential.

In this article, I’ll highlight two mining stocks that I think are screaming buys in June and explain why their best days might still be ahead.

First Majestic Silver stock

First Majestic Silver (TSX:AG) is starting to shine as silver prices hit multi-year highs. This Vancouver-based miner mainly focuses on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. After a challenging 2024, the company started 2025 on a strong note, posting record first-quarter revenue of US$243.9 million, reflecting a 130% YoY (year-over-year) increase with the help of soaring silver prices and increased production.

During the quarter, the Canadian miner’s silver output surged 88% YoY to hit 3.7 million ounces, while its total silver equivalent production rose 49% from a year ago to 7.7 million ounces. Its Cerro Los Gatos mine, which it acquired in January, played a big part by contributing nearly one-third of silver equivalent ounces sold. These positive factors, along with stronger results from its San Dimas and Santa Elena mines, helped First Majestic achieve record mine operating earnings of US$63.8 million last quarter.

AG stock has jumped over 40% in the last year to currently trade at $11.42 per share with a market cap of $5.5 billion. For long-term investors looking for silver exposure with real momentum, First Majestic has the potential to deliver strong returns in the years ahead.

Hudbay Minerals stock

Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM) could be another smart bet right now. This copper-focused miner is riding on a wave of strong momentum, and its latest first-quarter results only added optimism. The company reported revenue of US$594.9 million and posted a record adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of US$287.2 million.

This growth was mainly due to its steady copper output and better-than-expected gold production. This explains why HBM stock has surged more than 44% so far in 2025 to currently trade at $14.58 per share and reach a market cap of $5.7 billion.

If you don’t already know, Hudbay’s operations span Canada, Peru, and the U.S., and the company continues to focus on optimizing costs across its sites. In fact, in the latest quarter, all three of its operations posted improvements in cost control.

The company recently acquired full ownership of the Copper Mountain mine and received full permitting for its Copper World project, which could significantly boost long-term copper output. For investors looking to hold quality miners for the long term, Hudbay’s combination of strong operations, a solid balance sheet, and promising growth projects makes it worth considering right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Mining Stocks I’d Buy With $7,500 Whenever They Dip in Price

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's why any price dips on Cameco stock and another large-cap mining stock should be lucrative buying opportunities over the…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two growth stocks are both unbelievably cheap and have significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Going for Gold? How the Precious Metal Stocks, ETFs, and Funds Stack Up

| Daniel Da Costa

With uncertainty in the economy continuing to drive the price of gold higher, here are the best stocks to buy…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

Want $549 in Annual Income? Invest $7,000 in This Stock in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to create some long-term growth, then certainly consider this top dividend stock offering monthly income.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Metals and Mining Stocks

Meet the Monster Stock That Continues to Crush the Market

| Adam Othman

Soaring gold demand amid tensions worldwide offers the tailwinds that this TSX gold stock needs to deliver market-beating returns, and…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Materials Stock Down 71% to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Down more than 70% from all-time highs, this TSX stock offers significant upside potential to shareholders in June 2025.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Barrick Gold vs Franco-Nevada?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) or Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) are the better pick for gold-focused investors right now.

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Metals and Mining Stocks

Building a $42,000 TFSA That Focuses on Future Industry Leaders

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality growth stocks such as Electrovaya should help TFSA investors deliver outsized gains in the next decade.

Read more »