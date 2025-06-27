Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

Let’s dive into why Shopify (TSX:SHOP) still looks like a solid buying opportunity at current levels, and where this stock could be headed from here.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
box with logo

Perhaps the most recognizable name brand in the Canadian tech space, Shopify (TSX:SHOP) continues to be one of the top-performing growth stocks I’m watching closely. As the chart below shows, SHOP’s been on a bumpy ride of late. And while the stock is up on the year, Shopify’s performance has lagged the overall market to a certain degree, making some investors wary of the direction of travel moving forward, for good reason.

The fact is, Shopify’s long-term performance has been outstanding, and is indicative of a company that continues to grow at a pace well above market levels. While growth has slowed from its pre- and pandemic-era triple-digit growth rates, plenty of investors are betting on Shopify’s robust underlying structural growth trends translating into sustained above-average growth over time.

Let’s dive into why Shopify still looks like a solid buying opportunity for those thinking long term.

Robust financials driven by growth

As mentioned, growth is the name of the game when it comes to e-commerce platform provider Shopify. With one of the most well-integrated platforms on the market, Shopify essentially enables businesses of all sizes to set up online stores.

As more and more business shifts online, many analysts expect Shopify to continue to grow at an impressive clip. In the company’s first quarter, Shopify posted strong revenue growth of 27% on a year-over-year basis to $2.4 billion. That amounts to the eighth consecutive quarter of top-line growth above 25%, a key level investors will continue to watch closely.

What’s impressive about this growth is Shopify’s GMV (gross merchandise value) hasn’t increased by the same amount (only 23%). This means that the company’s services business continues to grow faster than its core business, providing even higher margins and better earnings potential over the long term.

With a much more “reasonable” forward price-earnings multiple around 80 times, investors are getting a much better deal investing in Shopify today than they have in the past.

So, is Shopify a solid buy here?

Now, 80 times earnings is still expensive. I’m not going to sugar coat that. And certainly, there are plenty of investors who might balk at such a multiple.

But for long-term investors with a multi-year investing time horizon, this multiple makes sense relative to Shopify’s revenue and earnings growth potential. If the company can maintain its current growth trajectory, its multiple will likely trade right around the current market in two or three years’ time. That’s not a long time for patient investors to wait.

For those looking to invest for retirement and have a holding period of more than five years, Shopify remains one of my top growth picks in this uncertain market right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Prediction: BlackBerry Stock Will Beat the Market – Here’s Why

| Jitendra Parashar

With a major shift in focus and a sharp rebound in the stock price, BlackBerry stock might just be getting…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

1 Industrial Stock Down 45% to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

This freight and logistics giant may be down right now, but its fundamentals and cash flow tell a very different…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Bank Stocks

Where Will CIBC Be in 10 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

With strong earnings growth, rising dividends, and a clear leadership plan, CIBC could be one of the best bank stocks…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Investing

One TSX ETF to Avoid (and One to Buy Hand Over Fist)

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how to spot red and green flags when it comes to TSX ETFs

Read more »

rising arrow with flames
Investing

5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Daniel Da Costa

These five Canadian stocks offer some of the best and most reliable growth potential on the TSX, making them some…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Bank Stocks

Here’s How Many Shares of TD Bank You Need for $2,000 in Annual Dividends

| Jitendra Parashar

Are you thinking of using TD Bank stock to boost your income? Here’s the simple math behind a $2,000 dividend…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Investing

Building a $5,000 Starting Stock Portfolio With Room to Grow

| Robin Brown

Do you want to build a diverse and growing stock portfolio with $5,000? Here are five quality stocks I'd look…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Dividend Stocks

An 8.1 Percent Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Single Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Monthly income, a solid 8.1% yield, and a smart growth plan – here’s a stock that checks all the boxes.

Read more »