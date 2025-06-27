Member Login
Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Non-Oil Energy Investments Are on the Rise: Here Are 3 to Consider

Non-Oil Energy Investments Are on the Rise: Here Are 3 to Consider

There’s a growing opportunity for investors to invest in non-oil energy investments. Here’s a look at three viable options for any portfolio.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
nuclear power plant

Source: Getty Images

For most investors, the mere mention of the energy sector invokes thoughts of the oil market. And while the segment does offer some superb investments, there are some equally compelling non-oil energy investments to consider.

Here’s a look at three stellar non-oil energy investments for investors to load up on right now.

This option can make your portfolio go nuclear

Just as the natural inclination is to associate oil stocks with the energy sector, its equally stereotypical to be dismissive of nuclear energy stocks, or more specifically, uranium miners such as Cameco (TSX:CCO).

Cameco is one of the largest uranium miners and suppliers on the planet. The uranium produced by Cameco is then used as fuel in nuclear reactors across the globe.

Few may realize this, but uranium is a traded commodity on the market, and Cameco sells that uranium to its customers through long-term supply contracts. This also provides a unique defensive opportunity for Cameco.

Specifically, when prices drop where mining becomes cost-prohibitive, Cameco can (and has in the past) suspend production operations and turn to fulfilling its contractual obligations through the open market.

The business model (apart from the open market buying) is not unlike the power-purchase agreements that utilities are known for. This means that the revenue produced from those uranium supply contracts is recurring and stable.

This enables Cameco to invest in further growth initiatives while strengthening its balance sheet.

Speaking of growth, demand for nuclear reactors continues to grow. There are an estimated 65 reactors under construction around the world and a further 95 planned.

For investors looking to diversify into non-oil energy investments, Cameco represents a unique growth opportunity right now.

Renewable energy on overdrive

Continuing with the theme of breaking the stereotype of non-oil energy investments, next up is Brookfield Renewable Energy (TSX:BEPC).

Brookfield is a well-known and respected name across multiple sectors. When it comes to the renewable energy arm, Brookfield is huge.

The company boasts a massive portfolio of facilities scattered across five continents. Those facilities generate a recurring and fairly defensive revenue stream.

More importantly, that revenue stream leaves room for Brookfield to invest in growth initiatives and pay out a very handsome quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, the yield on offer works out to 4.57%, meaning that a $30,000 investment will generate an income of nearly $1,400.  For those investors not ready to draw on that income, that dividend can be reinvested to allow any future income to continue growing.

In other words, Brookfield Renewable is a top candidate for investors seeking out non-oil energy investments for their portfolio.

Power up your portfolio

The final option for investors looking at non-oil energy investments right now is Hydro One (TSX:H). Hydro One is one of the largest regulated electric utility stocks on the continent.

In Ontario, Hydro One is by far the largest transmitter and distributor of electricity. The pure-play nature of Hydro One’s business makes it a defensive pick, backed by a well-regulated business model.

Turning to income, Hydro One targets a payout ratio between 70-80%, which leaves room for both growth investments and dividend increases.

As of the time of writing, the yield on that dividend pays a respectable 2.72% yield.

Invest in non-oil energy investments

No stock, even the most defensive, is immune to market volatility. Fortunately, the trio of non-oil energy investments mentioned above can offer some defensive appeal in addition to long-term growth and income-earning opportunities.

In my opinion, a position in one or all should form part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Energy Stocks

Suncor Energy: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor rallied in recent weeks. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

how to save money
Energy Stocks

Why Crude’s Volatile Ride Makes TSX Oil Stocks Clear Buys

| Andrew Button

Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU) is a reliable energy supplier.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

2 Incredibly Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two growth stocks are both unbelievably cheap and have significant long-term potential, making them some of the best to…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge While it’s Below $62?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is up 30% in the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Energy Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock a Buy Now?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable might be down in share price right now, but don't let that keep you from investing.

Read more »

nuclear power plant
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Cameco Stock While it’s Below $100?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock continues to climb higher and higher, but don't keep that from investing.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy CNQ Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Adam Othman

CNQ stock seems to be bouncing back from a major slump, and it might soon be the perfect time to…

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

I’d Put My Whole $7,000 TFSA Into This Single Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are strong energy stocks, and then there's this dividend stock offering major growth and income.

Read more »